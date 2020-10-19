First it was Green Sea Floyds. And then St. James.
Conway and Socastee followed soon after.
By the end of the fourth week of the South Carolina high school football season Friday, four of Horry County’s nine programs already knew their chances of a state championship were officially over. Those above squads were eliminated from playoff spots with three weeks to go in the regular season, thanks to the effects of front-loaded region schedules and/or a shortened postseason system based off the COVID-19 restrictions for this fall.
It left all four teams looking for other forms of motivation.
“Hopefully, best-case scenario we run the board and go 5-2,” first-year Socastee coach Ben Hampton said after his team was eliminated with Friday’s loss to Carolina Forest. “We’ve been successful to this point, but we can’t summarize and characterize our season by what we’ve already done. We’ve still got three weeks to go.”
The Braves (2-2 overall) have already matched their win totals from the last two seasons combined. And with at least two very winnable games left in the regular season, they could easily end up on the right side of the win-loss tally for the first time since 2014.
Still, Hampton is keeping the progress in check.
“We don’t believe in moral victories. We got beat and we got beat bad,” he said of the loss to Panthers. “We’re going to go to work as a coaching staff and try to fix it. … The success we’ve had to this point, we can’t let that define us.”
In addition to the Trojans, Sharks, Tigers and Braves, the Loris-Aynor loser this week is almost certainly going to miss the postseason as well, thanks to Dillon’s early dominance. The winner will be in prime position to cinch the second spot from Region VII-3A. Carolina Forest is the lone Horry County squad to have already clinched a playoff berth. North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach are both in good shape — thanks to strong starts in Region VI-4A play and the at-large berths in that classification.
As for the rest, they’ll be wrapping up their seasons for something other than postseason glory.
ROTATING ONE-MAN TEAM
Four weeks ago, everyone said Carolina Forest was a one-man team.
They saw the stats run-first quarterback Kyle Watkins was putting up and just knew the Panthers would go only as far as the converted receiver’s legs would take them.
Three weeks ago, it was receiver D.J. Admill who turned heads with two touchdown receptions from Watkins. Two weeks back, it was Adam Janack’s four catches for 92 yards that tilted heads, despite a loss to Sumter.
Then, last Friday, all eyes were on Luke Janack, who rushed for three scores with just seven carries en route to a blowout win over Socastee that clinched a playoff berth.
So while there seems to be a revolving door theme about which quarterback, running back or receiver is going to have a huge night, head coach Marc Morris seems to know better.
“A lot of the skill guys get a lot of the credit. And they should,” he said. “But games are still won and lost at this level at the offensive line and defensive line. The offensive line does a great job. Kyle and Luke do a great job. Mo Belfield does a great job. We’ve had Adam and D.J. have big games for us, too. They’re not a selfish group.”
As an offense, the Panthers are averaging a highly respectable 390 yards per game. There are plenty of teams around the state putting up bigger yards and points-per-game figures, but few of them have been inserting back-ups into the game or rotating players as quickly as Carolina Forest.
There will be plenty of lineup changes in final two games of the regular season, as Morris understands the results of games at St. James next week or versus Wilson on Nov. 6 will affect anything other than rhythm.
And he already recognizes that he’s got a lot of pieces at his disposal.
AROUND THE AREA
Former longtime Aynor coach Jody Jenerette will be making his third consecutive trip to Horry County this week as his current team, West Florence, will be playing at North Myrtle Beach. The Knights played at Conway last Friday following a Week 3 trip to Myrtle Beach. … Seven of the nine Horry County programs are slated to wrap up region play this week. Only North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach will have a region game remaining. That will take place Nov. 6 in Little River and will go a long way toward determining the region championship, regardless of what happens this week.
