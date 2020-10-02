1101CFConway_JM18.JPG

Carolina Forest's Kyle Watkins fakes out Conway's Jabravion Woodward in the 42-13 win over Conway in 2019. Carolina Forest finished first in the region, the first time in school history, and Conway finished second. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Conway (1-0, 1-0) at Carolina Forest (1-0, 1-0)

Time | 7:05 p.m.

Broadcast | WWMB-CW21; WLFF-FM 106.5

Last meeting | Carolina Forest 42 Conway 13 (2019)

About the game | Conway made sure St. James didn’t upend its season opener last week, riding a three-touchdown first half en route to the win. Now, the schedule gets much tougher. Defending region champ Carolina Forest flexed all day against South Florence, shutting out the Bruins defensively until the backups entered the game and getting a huge performance from first-time starting quarterback Kyle Watkins. Like most opponents, Conway’s primary job will be to keep the Panthers from jumping out to an early lead.

Green Sea Floyds (0-1, 0-1) at Hannah-Pamplico (0-1, 0-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 47 Hannah-Pamplico 0 (2019)

About the game | Green Sea Floyds was expected to be the beast of its region again. Instead, we all saw how impactful all those senior departures from back-to-back Class A state championship teams would be. The Trojans’ offense managed just 14 points in a loss to Lake View on Monday. It was the fewest points this team had scored in two years and three days. But losing to Lake View is one thing. A second consecutive region loss puts first-year coach Joey Price’s team in serious danger of having to fight just to get into the abbreviated playoffs.

Loris (0-0) at Waccamaw (0-1, 0-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240

Last meeting | Loris 42 Waccamaw 14 (2017)

About the game | The Greg Mance era needed another week to get going, and you better believe that after another delay, Loris will be cranked up and ready to get on the right side of the win column since they started 2018 with a season-opening win against St. James. Since then, the Lions have been a combined 4-15 and suffered through more than their fair share of painful losses. Now, with Waccamaw back in the region, it likely adds a much more winnable game to the mix.

Aynor (1-0, 0-0) at Dillon (0-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Aynor 38 Dillon 30 (2019)

About the game | Aynor’s 8-6 victory at Lakewood last week was much more like the Aynor football of old. Low scoring, and everything starting with the battles in the trenches. But more importantly, coach Jason Allen decided to go all-in on his running game. The Blue Jackets attempted just one pass in the game — compared with 53 carries. It worked, as those 311 rushing yards throughout helped shorten the game and make sure quarterback Noah Jones’ lone touchdown run and a two-point conversion were enough.

Myrtle Beach (1-0) at Georgetown (1-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9

Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 42 Georgetown 7

About the game | The one-time region foes go head-to-head for the first time in five years, and much like most of those region contests of past, the Seahawks will be heavy favorites to roll through this one with an easy victory. On top of the class and program differential, Myrtle Beach is going to want to use its lone non-region game of 2020 to work out some kinks. That means decreasing the penalty count (that by Seahawk standards wasn’t too bad last week), shore up the blocking schemes on the line and get the run game to be little more effective. 

South Florence (0-1, 0-0) at North Myrtle Beach (1-0, 1-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com

Last meeting | First meeting between schools

About the game | As odd as it may sound, this could be one of those true gut-check games for North Myrtle Beach in an emotionally heightened 2020 season. The Chiefs are coming off one of their best non-playoff victories of Matt Reel’s tenure, and South Florence appears to be struggling. So, what will North Myrtle Beach do when everyone expects it to win? Based upon how much it ran the ball last week against Hartsville, that question will likely only be answered by how well the offensive line plays.

Socastee (0-1, 0-1) at St. James (0-1, 0-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3

Last meeting | St. James 55 Socastee 8

About the game | The Battle of 707 could very well determine which team finishes the season in last place. But there are reasons to believe either of them could avoid that early saddle. Despite losing last week, both Socastee and St. James played solid defense against teams who have the ability to put up more points. There’s little reason to believe this will be some high-scoring affair. However. a handful of playmakers on either side only need a sliver to break free. One or two huge plays could turn this game on its head in a hurry.

HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS

1. Myrtle Beach - Yeah, it was against Darlington, but that was an impressive opener

2. Carolina Forest - Maybe the Panthers aren’t ready to give up that region crown just yet

3. North Myrtle Beach - This defense gave one of the state’s best offenses fits last week

4. Aynor - Blue Jackets slugged one out last week, but now they’ll have to do it against Dillon

5. Green Sea Floyds - Trojans got thumped against Lake View and must rebound fast

*As compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin

NAME

SCHOOL

PASSING YARDS

COMP-ATT-INT

TDS

Ryan Burger

MB

191

10-17-0

5

Carlton Terry

CON

86

8-15-0

2

Kyle Watkins

CF

57

5-9-01

1

Alex Jones

STJ

43

6-14-0

1

R. Amodio

MB

41

1-1-0

1

NAME

SCHOOL

RUSHING YARDS

ATTEMPTS

AVERAGE

TDS

Kyle Watkins

CF

204

10

20.4

4

Ayron Armstrong

STJ

121

27

4.5

1

Noah Jones

AYN

109

25

4.4

1

Nyliek Livingston

NMB

103

12

8.6

1

Andrew Doss

MB

84

12

7.0

2

Connor Meehan

CF

79

4

19.75

0

Luke Janack

CF

74

5

14.8

1

Israel Graham

CON

66

11

6.0

0

Landon Beverly

AYN

63

7

9.0

0

Garrison Gasque

AYN

56

6

9.33

0

NAME

SCHOOL

RECEIVING YARDS

RECEPTIONS

AVG

TDS

Adam Randall

MB

104

4

26.0

2

Raykwon Williams

MB

71

3

23.7

2

Chris Dewitt

CON

63

3

21.0

2

DJ Admill

CF

38

2

19.0

1

J.J. Jones

MB

37

3

12.3

 
     
2

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

