Socastee (2-4, 0-1) at St. James (4-3, 1-0)
Time | 7:05 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3; www.team1prep.com/sc; WPDE 15.2
Last meeting | Socastee 24, St. James 3 (2021)
About the game | With so much on the line in terms of a playoff berth in an already heated rivalry game, these two teams might each come out of the gate with some extra adrenaline. The two experienced head coaches, then, may try to calm everyone down with their running games. For Socastee, that’s been a combination of Caden O’Keefe and quarterback Quadir Scott, while St. James will counter with Markey Faulkner and Issiah Brown, not to mention junior quarterback Connor Schwalm. Since neither of these teams has been prone to giving up many passing yards, the Battle of 707 could quickly turn into a battle of the trenches. If that’s the case, a relatively conservative approach could lead to a close game.
Green Sea Floyds (1-6, 0-1) at Lamar (4-3, 1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 26, Lamar 20 (2018 state championship)
About the game | After the loss to Lake View on Monday, Green Sea Floyds coach Joey Price said that he didn’t have the athletes the Wild Gators did, and it was a direct correlation to the run Lake View went on to put the game out of reach early in the second half. On the surface, it may have seemed like a demoralizing comment, but Price was simply using phrasing that we know in other terms. This is clearly a rebuilding year for the Trojans. The next three games (at Lamar, vs. Hannah-Pamplico, at Latta) will prove telling in two ways. First, each of those teams has some players similar to the ones Price commented on with Lake View, making the Trojans’ scheme and execution that much more vital. Second, Green Sea Floyds could earn a playoff berth by knocking off as few as one of the next three opponents. Do that — or more — and the rebuild toward 2023 and better times gets a much-needed jump start.
Aynor (3-3, 0-1) at Dillon (6-0, 1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Dillon 33, Aynor 14 (2021)
About the game | Aynor is about to see what it’s made of in a big way. The Blue Jackets are not only coming off their first region loss against anyone not named Dillon in the past five years; they’re also going to be facing the beast of this region. A little over a week after the Wildcats dominated previously unbeaten Loris with a huge second half, Dillon will be playing an Aynor team almost certainly without its top offensive player, Daniel Stanley. The team’s best rusher suffered an abdominal injury in the loss to Manning and will probably be held out this week, too. That means the Blue Jackets will be leaning on Ashton Hucks, Rivers Johnson and Emmanuel Deas even more to keep this ball-control offense on the field and prevent Dillon from having a chance to blow this wide open early.
Loris (5-1, 0-1) at Waccamaw (3-3, 1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com
Last meeting | Loris 35, Waccamaw 13 (2021)
About the game | Loris has now discovered what a few others this year will or have found out: That Dillon is the real deal and a loss to the Wildcats is nothing to feel ashamed of. However, like those other squads, the Lions now have to figure out how to regain that swagger they carried during the first five weeks of the season. Waccamaw is clearly not at the same level as the top three or four squads in this region, and Loris will look to get sophomore quarterback Jackson Huff back into the swing of things after his worst game of the 2022 season. Coach Greg Mance needs his young signal caller to be on point, and getting past those first two interceptions of the year - not to mention completing just a third of his passes against Dillon - will be key moving forward.
Myrtle Beach (3-3, 0-1) at Hartsville (3-3, 0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | Myrtle Beach: WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 47, Hartsville 14 (2021)
About the game | Malachi Washington surely remembers the last time Myrtle Beach took on Hartsville. It was then that the Seahawk tailback had his breakout performance, rushing for 144 yards and two touchdowns while snagging another four receptions for 47 yards. While Washington had preceded that game with another 100-yard rushing output, it came against lowly Darlington. No, doing so against Hartsville was a sign of things to come. Washington continued to show his ability at times throughout the rest of the year. Now, he’s the most dependable offensive weapon for a Myrtle Beach team that is suddenly more of a ground-based attack than a passing one. After all, Washington is leading the area in rushing yards, and it’s not even really close.
West Florence (6-0, 1-0) at North Myrtle Beach (1-5, 0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | West Florence 35, North Myrtle Beach 9
About the game | The learning curve at North Myrtle Beach can be described in a bunch of different ways. But with all that new personnel, maybe the biggest difference from the past several seasons is that the Chiefs are almost always playing from behind early. With the exception of the season opener against Socastee - which the Chiefs still ultimately lost after a 0-0 score to end the opening period - North Myrtle Beach has trailed by at least a touchdown at the end of the first quarter in each of the next five games. All told, the Chiefs are getting outscored 60-10 in the first 12 minutes. That’s not a good sign against a West Florence team that is leading in that same first-quarter scoring category by a margin of 65-14.
Conway (3-4, 0-1) at Carolina Forest (3-3, 0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5; shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 24, Conway 7 (2021)
About the game | Slowly but surely, this Carolina Forest team is relying more and more on quarterback Scott Saylor. We’ve written about it plenty, as the Panthers’ senior has been highly efficient in the passing game while putting up consistent yards with his legs. That has been happening because Carolina Forest’s rushing attack has been an inconsistent running-back-by committee approach. Kalil Johnson, last year’s top yardage guy, had a huge first game but has struggled to remain on the field. Bryson Johnson and Zion Gilbert have shown some ability in spurts, but nothing in lengthy stints. Until that changes, the offense might just remain the Saylor Show.
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Loris - Lions might not be on Dillon’s level, but they’re clearly a top-billed squad locally
2. Carolina Forest - Marc Morris’s team is rested and could further distance itself from Conway
3. Myrtle Beach - That first ever loss to West puts Seahawks in a rare spot
4. St. James - Sharks can punch playoff ticket with win Friday against Socastee
5. Aynor - Blue Jackets slipped last week against Manning and now face Dillon
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Scott Saylor
CF
1,332
93-128-2
11
Connor Schwalm
STJ
936
82-141-5
9
Jackson Huff
LOR
921
69-122-2
9
Devin Grainger
CON
910
65-121-4
7
Chance Hall
NMB
830
56-126-5
5
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Malachi Washington
MB
840
127
6.6
11
La’Ontray Knox
LOR
491
102
4.8
5
Daniel Stanley
AYN
478
78
6.1
2
DeQuan Durham
NMB
443
58
4.4
4
Devin Grainger
CON
413
59
7.0
1
Markey Faulkner
STJ
394
72
5.5
3
Quadir Scott
SOC
388
84
4.6
4
Cam Ward
MB
383
58
6.6
5
Kanye Sweatman
GSF
370
80
4.6
1
Deandre Simmons
GSF
361
82
4.4
3
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Nathan Schuessler
CF
551
28
19.7
5
Randall Bellamy
LOR
468
23
20.3
6
Ben Sandt
STJ
417
33
12.6
4
Kaden Gore
NMB
326
17
19.2
3
Aiden Brantley
CON
303
23
13.2
1
Steven Greene
SOC
257
8
32.1
4
Ja’Saan Faulkner
STJ
255
21
12.1
1
Landon Cloninger
NMB
241
18
13.4
0
Derek Grant
CON
231
12
19.3
3
Deontrae Grant
SOC
230
10
23.0
2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.