Loris (0-2) at Cheraw (1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7
Last meeting | Cheraw 24, Loris 21 (2019)
About the game | There’s no denying that Loris’ offense is a work in progress. The Lions were shut out against St. James and managed only a defensive touchdown against North Myrtle Beach the next time out. Add in the CNB Kickoff Classic, and that side of the ball has failed to reach the end zone in all 10 of its quarters of action this year. Playing a tough Cheraw team that has had no issues playing larger schools (it lost to West Florence and beat Darlington by three touchdowns) won’t make this week’s challenge much better. The Lions will also be down a bunch of varsity bodies but have elected to move up younger players to fill some holes.
Myrtle Beach (0-0) at Oceanside Collegiate (1-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | One of the area’s teams finally getting on the field this week, Myrtle Beach is looking for its first opportunity to prove that it belongs along the state’s elite this fall. The Seahawks have talent in droves, but what it also has is a lengthy layoff in its very recent rearview mirror. Playing at The Citadel, where Oceanside plays its home games, will offer another dynamic to a contest between two star-studded squads. Like Myrtle Beach, the Landsharks have a number of likely future college players on the roster, including several on the lines, at running back, linebacker and in the defensive backfield. The Seahawks could be considered a favorite, but they’ll have to earn it right from the start in 2021.
Wallace-Rose Hill (2-0) at North Myrtle Beach (1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | Wallace-Rose Hill is going to run, and then the Bulldogs are going to run some more. Kevin Motsinger’s team, with its variation of the Wing-T, has put up 707 rushing yards in its first two games of the season. Antwon Montgomery (305 yards, three touchdowns) and Kanye Roberts (236, three) are each averaging north of 12 yards per carry. It’s obviously a concern for the Chiefs, who have already lost two games so far this year and aren’t exactly up to speed. But what this game will also do is help North Myrtle Beach start getting in the right defensive mindset for next week’s region game against Hartsville, another team that runs its own version of the Wing-T.
Socastee (0-0) at St. James (1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3; www.team1prep.com/sc
Last meeting | Socastee 20, St. James 14 (2020)
About the game | No game in the area will have more unknowns entering kickoff than this one. The Braves used Week 0 as their open date and then were hit with a large-scale quarantine immediately after and have yet to play a game. St. James snuck in a 10-0 Week 0 win over Loris, the Sharks’ first defensive shutout in a decade. But more important than Tommy Norwood’s offense looking sluggish was that St. James has had next to no time to work out any kinks. That’s because it has spent the majority of the last six weeks in various quarantines of its own. The Sharks will be down a couple of starters on the offensive line, only magnifying the enigma that this game could be.
Carolina Forest (2-1) at Sumter (1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | Sumter 34, Carolina Forest 27 (2020)
About the game | The way things are going this season, both teams are heading into this game believing it’s for pole position for the Region VI-5A race. Ultimately, that may not be the case if they’re able to play again on Sept. 15. Neither the Panthers nor Gamecocks want to leave anything to chance, though. While Carolina Forest’s offense has produced, last week’s shutout win against New Hanover was a much-needed sight. Even with that game, the Panthers are giving up 33 points per game through three weeks. That’s a far cry from the 2020 team that was routinely frustrating opposing offenses.
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS:
1. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks are going to appreciate the chance to finally play a game.
2. Carolina Forest - Panthers can put a huge check mark in the win column this week.
3. North Myrtle Beach - Last-minute game against Wallace-Rose Hill will be a quality test.
4. Aynor - Jason Allen’s team is off this week again, and next week also isn’t looking so good.
5. Socastee - Opening the season against your biggest rival? That’s 2021 in a nutshell.
