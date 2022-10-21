WEEK 9
Hannah-Pamplico (3-5, 0-2) at Green Sea Floyds (1-7, 0-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 30, Hannah-Pamplico 26 (2021)
About the game | One of the best things about small-school football is how players apparently come out of nowhere. Jamarcus Williams fits that bill to a T. While the Hannah-Pamplico sophomore played as a freshman in more of a reserve role, the 5-foot-9 tailback is every bit of an all-state consideration and the driving force for the Red Raiders’ offense. He’s rushed for 1,420 yards, 11 touchdowns and six two-point conversions this year while averaging 11.2 yards per carry. Williams can take over a game with a small number of touches, and Green Sea Floyds will have no choice but to know where he is on every single snap.
Loris (7-1, 2-1) at Manning (6-2, 2-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | After two lighter games against Waccamaw and Georgetown, the Lions are back in the thick of it now with Friday’s game at Manning. These two teams and Aynor will split up second, third and fourth place in Region VII-3A and earn the subsequent playoff bids that come along with it. For Loris, staying in the conversation for the No. 2 seed will depend on getting through this week with a win. To do that, the Lions have to ensure that back-up quarterback Jackson Graham remains comfortable. In his two games so far, he’s completed 68% of his passes for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Continuing that trend will allow L’Ontray Knox to keep things balanced and a Manning defense that has a penchant for big plays from rising up and snagging the home playoff game.
Aynor (4-4, 1-2) at Georgetown (0-7, 0-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Aynor 51, Georgetown 15 (2021)
About the game | If we’re being honest, there’s nothing about this match-up that says the game might not be into the running clock territory in the second half. Georgetown doesn’t have the defense to slow down an Aynor offense that has struggled to remain consistent among injuries. Still, the Blue Jackets ran for a rather normal 347 yards (by their standards) against Waccamaw last week and should have Daniel Stanley a little more healthy for this one. If they decide to remain more “conservative” and save Stanley some for next week’s game against Loris, Aynor could use a healthy dose of Wyatt Cody again. After all, he rushed 19 times for 130 yards and two scores a week ago.
Carolina Forest (4-4, 1-1) at Socastee (2-6, 0-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina; WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 46, Socastee 44 (2021)
About the game | While Socastee is going to be on the verge of a playoff berth, the Braves would love nothing more than to snag this one and prove that they’ve made some tangible progress before the end of their region slate. No matter how you slice it, Ben Hampton’s bunch has lost six straight games. And while the last win - against Silver Bluff on Aug. 26 - is looking better and better by the week, the month-and-a-half of losing football is a blow. What’s more, two of the region losses (against St. James and Conway) came by three points each. Carolina Forest, meanwhile, appears to have its next big running back in Zion Gilbert, who has run for 266 yards and five touchdowns the last three weeks. Gilbert might just be the stabilizing force that keeps the Panthers’ seven-year winning streak over Socastee going.
Myrtle Beach (3-5, 0-3) at Wilson (5-3, 1-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 48, Wilson 6 (2021)
About the game | There may not be a better example of two Class 4A teams who have potential to shake things up while simultaneously struggling against the big boys than the Seahawks and Tigers. And now they’re facing off for a chance at an automatic playoff berth behind the likes of South Florence, West Florence and Hartsville. The key in this game? Look no further than the quarterback position. After a super hot start to the year, both West and South took Wilson’s Tremel Echols out of the equation. He was a combined seven-of-30 in those two games, threw three picks and failed to pass for a touchdown. Likewise, Myrtle Beach is dealing with its own quarterback situation. Junior back-up Wyatt Cannon has thrown for north of 500 yards since taking over the top spot two games ago. If either of those players gets hot, it’s big. If they both get hot, prepare to see a lit up scoreboard at Wilson.
South Florence (8-0, 3-0) at North Myrtle Beach (1-7, 0-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | South Florence 23, North Myrtle Beach 17 (2021)
About the game | We’re not exactly sure how much higher LaNorris Sellers’ stock would have risen, but the meaning of an expected blowout between Class 4A’s top-ranked team and one getting inexperienced players ready for future seasons may best be described by the fact that Sellers’ 2021 season was ended abruptly when he was injured against the Chiefs. South Florence coach Drew Marlowe has already proved that he’s going to keep his quarterback’s foot on the gas, run the ball when necessary and then try to get out of dodge during these road region games. And with the region championship being decided next week against West Florence, Marlowe probably won’t take any chances he doesn’t need to against North Myrtle Beach. Expect tailback Shikeem Shilow to get plenty of carries and Sellers’ shots to be calculated.
Sumter (7-1, 2-0) at St. James (5-3, 2-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | www.team1prep.com/sc
Last meeting | Sumter 24, St. James 7 (2021)
About the game | Sumter’s difficult region schedule - one that featured six teams who will all be in the playoffs in a couple weeks and as many as three region champions - is paying dividends inside of Region V-5A. The Gamecocks dispatched Socastee by four touchdowns and then Carolina Forest by three. Clearly, then, upstart St. James isn’t going to scare Sumter. Just the same, two weeks of prep and scheme work and plenty of momentum from knowing it is already playoff bound might be just enough of an edge to allow the Sharks to keep this one within striking distance. St. James will have to protect the football; Sumter is averaging better than an interception per game. And the Sharks will have to find a way to move the ball on the ground. Otherwise, the Gamecocks might just put up another lopsided victory and clinch another region title.
IDLE: Conway
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Loris - Next two weeks will determine how much success Lions can have in the playoffs
2. St. James - More lumps might follow, but so, too, could success
3. Carolina Forest - Panthers could be a dangerous lower seed in Class 5A bracket
4. Aynor - Are all pieces finally ready to fire?
5. Conway - Tigers get their chance to rest and game plan for Sumter
STAT LEADERS
PASSING
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Scott Saylor
CF
1,649
116-174-6
13
Devin Grainger
CON
1,476
96-165-4
12
Connor Schwalm
STJ
1,157
97-168-5
11
Chance Hall
NMB
1,114
81-80-8
7
Jackson Huff
LOR
961
75-130-2
9
RUSHING
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Malachi Washington
MB
972
158
6.2
13
La’Ontray Knox
LOR
668
129
5.2
9
Quadir Scott
SOC
538
114
4.7
7
DeQuan Durham
NMB
528
127
4.2
4
Devin Grainger
CON
526
83
6.3
2
Daniel Stanley
AYN
489
81
6.0
2
Ashton Hucks
AYN
427
85
5.0
1
Scott Saylor
CF
419
59
7.1
3
Markey Faulkner
STJ
406
78
5.2
3
Trey Dunn
MB
399
62
6.4
6
RECEIVING
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Nathan Schuessler
CF
654
37
17.7
7
Randall Bellamy
LOR
575
27
21.3
8
Ben Sandt
STJ
545
39
14.0
5
Aiden Brantley
CON
507
35
14.5
4
Derek Grant
CON
433
20
21.7
4
Kaden Gore
NMB
336
18
18.7
3
Landon Cloninger
NMB
335
28
12.0
2
Deontrae Grant
SOC
334
19
17.6
3
Jake Doty
MB
332
23
14.4
4
Kenny Brown
MB
327
15
21.8
2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.