WEEK 5
Green Sea Floyds (1-4) at Andrews (4-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | Andrews is quietly developing into one of the better teams in all of Class 2A. Led by a defense that includes linebackers Tonk Dorsey and Reid Harrington and big defensive tackle She’Fon Boyd, opponents are averaging a mere 17.2 points per game, with that average dipping significantly when the season-opening loss to Class 3A Philip Simmons is discounted. Now, factor in that Green Sea Floyds has already been shut out three times in five games this season, and the deck might feel awfully stacked against the Trojans yet again. Green Sea Floyds will have to open up its passing game some to prevent Andrews from stacking the box against top running backs Deandre Simmons (247 yards, one touchdowns) and Dakare Smith (221, one TD). That means Shamar Johnson (12 receptions, 157 yards) could be targeted early and often.
Lake View (4-1) at Loris (4-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com
Last meeting | Lake View 14, Loris 0 (1989)
About the game | Lake View is holding onto a Top 10 ranking in Class 1A, as the Wild Gators should with the type of playoff potential they have in the state’s lowest division. But there’s a big divide between that level and Class 3A, and Loris aims to prove that it can sustain after last week’s emotional win over Conway and the three rivalry games that preceded it. The Lions can achieve both goals - winning the game and limiting the chances for an upset - by staying on the field and getting tailback La’Ontray Knox going early. During a second-half spurt against Conway, it was Knox’s running ability that got momentum going and then opened up the passing game for Jackson Huff. The sophomore continued his ultra-efficient 2022 and has completed 63% of his passes without throwing an interception.
Marion (4-1) at Myrtle Beach (2-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 19, Marion 12 (2005)
About the game | The focus of a Marion offense that has averaged 50 points per game will continue to center on quarterback Gabe Cusack, and for good reason. The junior has passed for an average of 240 yards and four touchdowns per game while also rushing for another 225 yards and four scores combined. The junior has meshed well with receivers who have found ways to abuse single coverage. Myrtle Beach, then, will be reliant on corners Jeremiah Favorite and Israel Brown and safeties Shammond Sutton and Derrell Holmes to do their jobs and slow down that part of the Marion passing attack. Keeping it even minimally at bay could give the Seahawks their third consecutive win heading into region play next week.
Aynor (3-1) at Conway (2-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | First meeting in 20+ years
About the game | After getting stonewalled by Loris last week, Conway will be in desperate need to put its best foot forward with its offense this week against Aynor. And while the Blue Jackets are 3-1, the fact remains that Aynor has allowed four offensive touchdowns in its three played games this fall (it also earned a forfeit victory). Devin Grainger, Rodney Huggins and the rest of the Tigers’ offense will have to take advantage of its opportunities, though, because the Blue Jackets’ own offense is rolling. Aynor rushed for 450 yards against Philip Simmons last week and 512 the week before against Lakewood. It ran the ball 65 times each game, which kept time of possession firmly in the Blue Jackets’ favor and prevented those teams from getting more cracks running its own offense.
Stratford (0-4) at St. James (3-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | www.team1prep.com/sc
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | If there’s been a consistent knock on St. James over the years, it’s been that the Sharks have not had a home run threat from year to year. This season, the same could be said, but only to a degree. Slowly but surely, different players are showing the ability to make the huge plays that can help offset some of the deficiencies in the trenches against other Class 5A teams. Last week, it was a 70-yard Issiah Brown run. It was by far the longest offensive play of the season for any St. James player, even though signs have been there. Four different players - Ben Sandt, Ja’Saan Faulkner, Jace Shropshire and Cooper Kelly - each have receptions of 30-plus yards. With only Class 5A opponents (and their defenses) left on the regular-season schedule, coach Tommy Norwood’s team can point to developing that part of its offense with much more hope than in some past seasons.
North Myrtle Beach (1-3) at Carolina Forest (2-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com; shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 36, Carolina Forest 28 (2015)
About the game | Arguably no team in the area has been as dependent upon one player as Carolina Forest has with quarterback Scott Saylor this year. The senior is the first Grand Strand signal caller to reach 1,000 yards passing (he’s some 300 ahead of the next player on the list) and he’s also rushed for a team-best 261 yards. That’s roughly 68% of the Panthers’ total offense. That’s a higher percentage than Carolina Forest asked from Panther predecessors Kyle Watkins, Mason Garcia and Matt Beale - three guys who also carried the load in their own right. Despite that huge ask, Saylor has played smart football and hasn’t been forced into mistakes that the high workload might suggest.
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Loris - Another week, another victory for the best team in Horry County so far
2. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks are rested and looking to continue momentum
3. Aynor - Blue Jackets’ offense is back to its old ways
4. St. James - Sharks aiming to bounce back from semi-shorthanded loss
5. Carolina Forest - Panthers still working to establish a consistent running game
Compiled by MyHorryNews.com reporter Ian Guerin
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Scott Saylor
CF
1053
78-109-2
9
Devin Grainger
CON
761
53-90-3
6
Connor Schwalm
STJ
759
58-90-1
7
Jackson Huff
LOR
670
52-82-0
0
Chance Hall
NMB
589
40-79-0
3
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Malachi Washington
MB
524
77
6.8
8
Daniel Stanley
AYN
381
53
7.2
1
La’Ontray Knox
LOR
350
70
5.0
4
Quadir Scott
SOC
332
67
5.0
3
Devin Grainger
CON
319
43
7.4
1
DeQuan Durham
NMB
272
74
3.7
3
Ashton Hucks
AYN
262
43
6.1
0
Scott Saylor
CF
261
36
7.3
2
Trey Dunn
MB
251
42
6.0
4
Deandre Simmons
GSF
247
56
4.4
2
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Nathan Schuessler
CF
360
21
17.1
4
Randall Bellamy
LOR
336
17
19.8
6
Ben Sandt
STJ
302
21
14.4
3
Aiden Brantley
CON
256
18
14.2
1
Ja’Saan Faulkner
STJ
245
18
13.6
1
Steven Greene
SOC
241
6
40.2
4
Kaden Gore
NMB
216
12
18.0
2
Landon Cloninger
NMB
209
15
13.9
0
Alec Youngblood
CF
187
13
14.4
0
Derek Grant
CON
174
9
19.3
2
