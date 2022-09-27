WEEK 6
Due to expected inclement weather, all of the Horry County high schools playing this week moved their games up to Wednesday or Thursday. Seven teams will play Wednesday night and Green Sea Floyds will play on Thursday. Here's the schedule:
Wednesday
West Florence (5-0) at Myrtle Beach (3-2)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 14, West Florence 7 (2021)
About the game | Think last year’s game was a slugfest? The next game in a series that Myrtle Beach has flat-out dominated (no one can find proof of the Knights winning a game in it for at least 30 years) might just top it. Both teams are led by hellacious rushing attacks. West Florence tailback Darren Lloyd proved his worth in last week’s huge non-region victory against Class 5A power Byrnes, and quarterback Deuce Hudson has already topped 600 yards on the ground. Myrtle Beach is also trending more toward a running team this year, as junior Malachi Washington has taken over, having already put up two 200-yard games and another two 100-yard performances. Surely, both coaches will have their tricks up their sleeves, but they also know what’s been paying the bills this year.
Sumter (5-1) at Socastee (2-3)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | Sumter 23, Socastee 10 (2021)
About the game | Week by week, Braves fans have started to see why the Braves’ coaching staff was instantly high on Quadir Scott after he transferred in from Myrtle Beach Christian Academy. After looking lost when he was forced into action upon Rocco Wojcik’s season-ending injury, Scott has run for 124 yards (vs. West Florence), gone for 225 total (vs. Myrtle Beach) and flirted with a 300-total-yard contest (vs. Dillon). That is some considerable progress and the type of player who will be relied upon to help the Braves in their region games, starting with this one against Sumter.
Aynor (3-2) at Manning (4-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting in 20+ years
About the game | When Aynor scheduled Class 5A Conway and Class 4A Wilson, the hope was that the Blue Jackets would be better prepared for region play. Now, coach Jason Allen will see if playing some of those bigger schools will pay dividends. The next two weeks will be vital in determining if Aynor is going to finish in the top half of a region that includes Manning (4-1), Dillon (5-0) and Loris (5-0). Very quickly, Region VII-3A has developed into one of the best in all of Class 3A. And we may start to see some of those non-region scheduling habits breaking up what for now is a potential logjam.
Dillon (5-0) at Loris (5-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com
Last meeting | Dillon 47, Loris 13 (2021)
About the game | It’s not just that Loris hasn’t defeated Dillon since 1968, prior to what is considered the modern era of South Carolina high school football. It’s not just that the Wildcats have beaten Loris every time since the two schools became region foes in 2006. No, the important history of this matchup is that Dillon has decimated Loris more often than not. In the last 10 games alone, Dillon has won by an average of 33.4 points. Only one game in that decade’s worth of games was decided by fewer than three touchdowns. Why does any of that matter in a new year in which the Lions are playing some of their best ball in recent memory? We’re going to find out real quick if Loris truly believes it is supposed to win or if a couple of dynamic plays from Dillon keep the status quo going for another season.
North Myrtle Beach (1-4) at Wilson (4-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 41, Wilson 7 (2021)
About the game | Even during some of its best seasons, Wilson hasn’t had the type of offensive potency the Tigers displayed during their non-region games this year. Quarterback Tremel Echols has already thrown for 1,171 yards and 17 touchdowns, making the most of standout receivers Jyron Waiters and Zandae Butler. Those three players have given opposing teams fits during most of the 4-1 start. Wilson has played some teams who have given up some points this year, but what’s telling is the only time it hasn’t scored at least 35 points was against an Aynor squad that limited possessions with its ball-control offense. Since that season opener, Wilson has averaged 44.5 points per game.
St. James (3-3) at Conway (3-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | Conway: WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Conway 13, St. James 6 (2021)
About the game | While so much of these teams has been built upon offenses that are clearly showing flashes of brilliance, last year’s final score is a good indication of what we might see in this game, too. The Tigers’ defense has allowed a respectable 22 points per game, a figure that is considerably lower when the 41 points it allowed in the season opener to Hartsville is discounted. The worst showing in September - a 23-point effort against Ashley Ridge - included the Swamp Foxes' 360 yards of offense, far from a huge night. St. James hasn’t been quite as proficient on that side of the ball, but the Sharks have proved they can slow things down, something they’ve done against Conway more often than not in recent matchups.
Thursday
Lake View (4-2) at Green Sea Floyds (1-5)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | WPDE 15.2 (HTC Channel 16; Spectrum Channel 4)
Last meeting | Lake View 36, Green Sea Floyds 14 (2021)
About the game | Last week’s loss to Andrews was yet another example of the ebbs and flows of the Green Sea Floyds offense. The Trojans were able to run 62 offensive plays - a solid figure for a high school team. But all those plays netted 184 yards. Joey Price’s squad did most of its damage on the ground, rushing the ball 51 total times. Again, those carries didn’t produce nearly enough to keep up with the Yellow Jackets. By the time Green Sea Floyds put any points on the board, it was 42-0 and the running clock was in effect.
IDLE: Carolina Forest
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Loris - After sweeping through non-region play, Lions hope to start off next stage with a bang
2. Myrtle Beach - Can Seahawks fend off Pee Dee’s expected new ownership of this region?
3. Carolina Forest - Panthers can sit back and watch the first level of region play
4. Aynor - Blue Jackets can’t be caught looking ahead to next week
5. St. James - Sharks can erase minimally painful three losses in four games with win Friday
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Scott Saylor
CF
1,332
93-128-2
11
Jackson Huff
LOR
847
61-98-0
9
Connor Schwalm
STJ
814
71-124-4
7
Devin Grainger
CON
796
55-102-3
6
Chance Hall
NMB
720
48-99-0
5
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Malachi Washington
MB
789
111
7.1
11
Daniel Stanley
AYN
463
70
6.6
2
La’Ontray Knox
LOR
408
86
4.7
4
Devin Grainger
CON
364
52
7.0
1
DeQuan Durham
NMB
353
85
4.2
3
Scott Saylor
CF
346
44
7.9
3
Kanye Sweatman
GSF
334
66
5.1
1
Quadir Scott
SOC
332
67
5.0
3
Deandre Simmons
GSF
323
68
4.8
3
Ashton Hucks
AYN
319
58
5.5
0
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Nathan Schuessler
CF
551
28
19.7
5
Randall Bellamy
LOR
435
19
22.9
6
Ben Sandt
STJ
351
28
12.5
3
Kaden Gore
NMB
311
15
20.7
3
Aiden Brantley
CON
266
19
14.0
1
Ja’Saan Faulkner
STJ
255
21
12.1
1
Steven Greene
SOC
241
6
40.2
4
Landon Cloninger
NMB
222
16
13.9
0
Jake Doty
MB
199
12
16.6
2
Alec Youngblood
CF
191
14
13.6
0
