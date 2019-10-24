Myrtle Beach (7-0, 3-0) at Wilson (7-1, 2-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 49, Wilson 7 (2018)
About the game | Hartsville did Myrtle Beach a bit of a favor last week by thumping Wilson. But in the Seahawks’ eyes, none of that is going to matter a whole lot if they can continue doing what they have been to everyone else this year — dominating on both sides of the ball. The undefeated squad has won each of its seven games by double digits and its first three region contests by an average of 46 points. Wilson is a good team. Myrtle Beach is rarely beaten by teams that aren’t great.
FRIDAY
MYHORRYNEWS.COM GAME OF THE WEEK
West Florence (5-3, 2-1) at Carolina Forest (6-1, 3-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | West Florence 51, Carolina Forest 44 (2018)
About the game | Not that David Legette has been playing poorly; quite the contrary, in fact. But after last week’s five-touchdown performance, opposing defenses are going to have an even harder time trying to gameplan against the Panthers. Legette (660 yards, 16 touchdowns on the season) running the ball like this is the perfect complement to quarterback Mason Garcia (1,349 yards, 11 touchdowns). Neither of them have to be spectacular all on their own. If they’re both pretty good, that should be more than enough.
Conway (3-4, 3-0) at St. James (3-5, 0-3)
Time | 7:05 p.m.
Broadcast | TV floater: WWMB-CW21; WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Conway 37, St. James 14 (2018)
About the game | Talk about two teams who are going in dramatically different directions. One month ago, it was St. James who looked like it could shake up Region VI-5A, as the Sharks had notched three non-region victories and put up some solid performances, even in the losses. However, the impact Deondray Stanfield and Malachi Butler are having has slowed. Meanwhile, Conway is averaging 34.6 points per game in three region victories after scoring 24 points combined in four non-region losses. Expect those trends for each of these two teams to continue.
Socastee (1-6, 0-3) at South Florence (3-5, 1-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | South Florence 42, Socastee 18 (2018)
About the game | Progress may be problematic at Socastee this year, but it is coming in small quantities. Last week, the Braves showed some spunk in playing West Florence close until the second half. Socastee also scored its first points prior to halftime this season. Luke Bozard had his best rushing game of the year, going for 80 yards, and quarterback Raymond Christian tacked on 61 of his own. That may not be enough to win a region game this season, including this one against South, but wins and losses shouldn’t be the goal for this team right now.
North Myrtle Beach (5-2, 1-2) at Hartsville (5-3, 2-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | Hartsville 35, North Myrtle Beach 12
About the game | Wilson beat North Myrtle Beach two weeks ago, and it appears the hangover may have cost the Chiefs what should have been a win last Friday, too. After falling to previously winless Darlington, North Myrtle Beach is licking its wounds, trying to find anything that even closely resembles some consistency. It starts on the offensive side of the ball, where the Chiefs have gone from average to bad in a very short span. It means this team is going to either need to pull a huge road win at Hartsville this week, next Friday at home against Myrtle Beach or risk dropping all the way into a spot where it is hoping for an at-large bid for the playoffs.
Loris (1-7, 0-3) at Aynor (7-0, 3-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240
Last meeting | Aynor 47, Loris 22 (2018)
About the game | In beating Dillon last week, Aynor put itself on the Class 3A map in a way that it never has before. What that means is that the Blue Jackets are going to have to learn how to play when everyone - especially its passionate fan base - believes it should win handedly. Most everyone will consider Jason Allen’s team a heavy favorite against Loris, but the Lions aren’t just going to hand over this game. Avoid a let-down, and Aynor can earn a share of a region title for the first time since 1989.
Hemingway (0-8, 0-0) at Green Sea Floyds (6-1, 1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 47, Hemingway 7
About the game | A lot of Trojans fans will remember the huge win over Hemingway in the 2018 lower state championship game. But by that point, it had been such a crazy month that those same fans also forgot about the 22-21 Green Sea Floyds win over the Tigers late in the regular season. After that victory, Donnie Kiefer’s team rattled off a handful of lopsided wins — including the one over Hemingway deep into the playoffs — to reach Columbia. And, if you can believe it, these two squads have only continued to grow further and further apart since then.
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS
Compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin
1. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks cruising, but also getting plenty of help
2. Green Sea Floyds - Trojans have one de facto idle week and two real ones before playoffs
3. Aynor - Has the party in Aynor stopped yet?
4. Carolina Forest - Panthers are quietly going about their business
5. Conway - Yep, the Tigers have turned it all around real quick
Horry County stat leaders
NAME
SCHOOL
PASSING YARDS
COMP-ATT-INT
TDS
Luke Doty
MB
1,410
90-141-3
22
Mason Garcia
CF
1,349
69-108-2
11
Carlton Terry Jr.
CON
864
62-124-8
10
Gage Conner
LOR
817
58-133-11
8
Ethan White
STJ
654
46-95-4
6
NAME
SCHOOL
RUSHING YARDS
ATTEMPTS
AVERAGE
TDS
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
1,105
90
12.3
15
Andrew Brown
AYN
816
141
5.8
14
Bubba Elliott
GSF
753
74
10.2
11
Malachi Butler
STJ
730
124
5.9
4
David Legette
CF
660
70
9.4
16
Fred Pollard
AYN
639
58
11.0
9
Quan Soles
LOR
566
98
5.8
4
Deondray Stanfield
STJ
500
75
6.7
8
Anwain Graham
GSF
451
47
9.6
6
Donovan Singleton
CON
440
75
5.9
4
NAME
SCHOOL
RECEIVING YARDS
RECEPTIONS
AVG
TDS
Xavier Kinlaw
CON
596
32
18.6
9
J.J. Jones
MB
514
32
16.1
11
Kyle Watkins
CF
502
23
21.8
3
Riley Phipps
AYN
432
24
18.0
7
Josh Murphy
CF
415
22
18.9
3
Brice Faircloth
LOR
414
25
16.6
4
Darius Hough
MB
347
17
20.4
6
Deondray Stanfield
STJ
339
19
17.8
3
Jaylan Sarkman
MB
317
19
16.7
5
Malik Livingston
NMB
254
18
14.1
1
