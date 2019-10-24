1004MB Hartsville_JM09.JPG

Myrtle Beach's Xayvion Knox scores in the 42-21 win over Hartsville. Myrtle Beach Seahawks are 5--0 and will face Darlington next Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
THURSDAY

Myrtle Beach (7-0, 3-0) at Wilson (7-1, 2-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9

Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 49, Wilson 7 (2018)

About the game | Hartsville did Myrtle Beach a bit of a favor last week by thumping Wilson. But in the Seahawks’ eyes, none of that is going to matter a whole lot if they can continue doing what they have been to everyone else this year — dominating on both sides of the ball. The undefeated squad has won each of its seven games by double digits and its first three region contests by an average of 46 points. Wilson is a good team. Myrtle Beach is rarely beaten by teams that aren’t great.

FRIDAY

MYHORRYNEWS.COM GAME OF THE WEEK

West Florence (5-3, 2-1) at Carolina Forest (6-1, 3-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | West Florence 51, Carolina Forest 44 (2018)

About the game | Not that David Legette has been playing poorly; quite the contrary, in fact. But after last week’s five-touchdown performance, opposing defenses are going to have an even harder time trying to gameplan against the Panthers. Legette (660 yards, 16 touchdowns on the season) running the ball like this is the perfect complement to quarterback Mason Garcia (1,349 yards, 11 touchdowns). Neither of them have to be spectacular all on their own. If they’re both pretty good, that should be more than enough.

Conway (3-4, 3-0) at St. James (3-5, 0-3)

Time | 7:05 p.m.

Broadcast | TV floater: WWMB-CW21; WLFF-FM 106.5

Last meeting | Conway 37, St. James 14 (2018)

About the game | Talk about two teams who are going in dramatically different directions. One month ago, it was St. James who looked like it could shake up Region VI-5A, as the Sharks had notched three non-region victories and put up some solid performances, even in the losses. However, the impact Deondray Stanfield and Malachi Butler are having has slowed. Meanwhile, Conway is averaging 34.6 points per game in three region victories after scoring 24 points combined in four non-region losses. Expect those trends for each of these two teams to continue.

Socastee (1-6, 0-3) at South Florence (3-5, 1-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3

Last meeting | South Florence 42, Socastee 18 (2018)

About the game | Progress may be problematic at Socastee this year, but it is coming in small quantities. Last week, the Braves showed some spunk in playing West Florence close until the second half. Socastee also scored its first points prior to halftime this season. Luke Bozard had his best rushing game of the year, going for 80 yards, and quarterback Raymond Christian tacked on 61 of his own. That may not be enough to win a region game this season, including this one against South, but wins and losses shouldn’t be the goal for this team right now.

North Myrtle Beach (5-2, 1-2) at Hartsville (5-3, 2-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com

Last meeting | Hartsville 35, North Myrtle Beach 12

About the game | Wilson beat North Myrtle Beach two weeks ago, and it appears the hangover may have cost the Chiefs what should have been a win last Friday, too. After falling to previously winless Darlington, North Myrtle Beach is licking its wounds, trying to find anything that even closely resembles some consistency. It starts on the offensive side of the ball, where the Chiefs have gone from average to bad in a very short span. It means this team is going to either need to pull a huge road win at Hartsville this week, next Friday at home against Myrtle Beach or risk dropping all the way into a spot where it is hoping for an at-large bid for the playoffs.

Loris (1-7, 0-3) at Aynor (7-0, 3-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240

Last meeting | Aynor 47, Loris 22 (2018)

About the game | In beating Dillon last week, Aynor put itself on the Class 3A map in a way that it never has before. What that means is that the Blue Jackets are going to have to learn how to play when everyone - especially its passionate fan base - believes it should win handedly. Most everyone will consider Jason Allen’s team a heavy favorite against Loris, but the Lions aren’t just going to hand over this game. Avoid a let-down, and Aynor can earn a share of a region title for the first time since 1989.

Hemingway (0-8, 0-0) at Green Sea Floyds (6-1, 1-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 47, Hemingway 7

About the game | A lot of Trojans fans will remember the huge win over Hemingway in the 2018 lower state championship game. But by that point, it had been such a crazy month that those same fans also forgot about the 22-21 Green Sea Floyds win over the Tigers late in the regular season. After that victory, Donnie Kiefer’s team rattled off a handful of lopsided wins — including the one over Hemingway deep into the playoffs — to reach Columbia. And, if you can believe it, these two squads have only continued to grow further and further apart since then.

HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS

Compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin

1. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks cruising, but also getting plenty of help

2. Green Sea Floyds - Trojans have one de facto idle week and two real ones before playoffs

3. Aynor - Has the party in Aynor stopped yet?

4. Carolina Forest - Panthers are quietly going about their business

5. Conway - Yep, the Tigers have turned it all around real quick 

Horry County stat leaders

NAME

SCHOOL

PASSING YARDS

COMP-ATT-INT

TDS

Luke Doty

MB

1,410

90-141-3

22

Mason Garcia

CF

1,349

69-108-2

11

Carlton Terry Jr.

CON

864

62-124-8

10

Gage Conner

LOR

817

58-133-11

8

Ethan White

STJ

654

46-95-4

6

 

NAME

SCHOOL

RUSHING YARDS

ATTEMPTS

AVERAGE

TDS

Jaquan Dixon

GSF

1,105

90

12.3

15

Andrew Brown

AYN

816

141

5.8

14

Bubba Elliott

GSF

753

74

10.2

11

Malachi Butler

STJ

730

124

5.9

4

David Legette

CF

660

70

9.4

16

Fred Pollard

AYN

639

58

11.0

9

Quan Soles

LOR

566

98

5.8

4

Deondray Stanfield

STJ

500

75

6.7

8

Anwain Graham

GSF

451

47

9.6

6

Donovan Singleton

CON

440

75

5.9

4

  

NAME

SCHOOL

RECEIVING YARDS

RECEPTIONS

AVG

TDS

Xavier Kinlaw

CON

596

32

18.6

9

J.J. Jones

MB

514

32

16.1

11

Kyle Watkins

CF

502

23

21.8

3

Riley Phipps

AYN

432

24

18.0

7

Josh Murphy

CF

415

22

18.9

3

Brice Faircloth

LOR

414

25

16.6

4

Darius Hough

MB

347

17

20.4

6

Deondray Stanfield

STJ

339

19

17.8

3

Jaylan Sarkman

MB

317

19

16.7

5

Malik Livingston

NMB

254

18

14.1

1

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

I'm the editor of myhorrynews.com and the Carolina Forest Chronicle, a weekly newspaper in Horry County, South Carolina. I cover county government, the justice system and agriculture. Know of a story that needs to be covered? Call me at 843-488-7236.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.