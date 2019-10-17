0805AYNOR_JM15.JPG

Aynor High School gets ready for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Dillon (6-0, 2-0) at Aynor (6-0, 2-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Dillon 48, Aynor 0 (2018)

About the game | In the last 14 games against Dillon, Aynor has looked like the warm butter to the Wildcats’ knife. The Blue Jackets lost all of those games by an average of 41 points and the closest one was a 29-point loss in 2014. Jason Allen has been a part of all of those, either as an assistant or head coach; he knows Dillon’s path to success is its tendency to jump out of the gate on opponents early. To combat that, Aynor is going to have to make every bit of its possessions and not turn the ball over. That last part has been a source of pride for this offense, one that has just two fumbles on an eye-popping 292 carries through the first six games. Will Aynor have to play close to perfect to beat Dillon? Probably. But this also might be the Blue Jackets’ best chance doing it in a long time.

Carolina Forest (5-1, 2-0) at St. James (3-4, 0-2)

Time | 7:05 p.m.

Broadcast | WWMB-CW21

Last meeting | Carolina Forest 56, St. James 13 (2018)

About the game | As Mason Garcia goes, so does the rest of the Carolina Forest offense. Opposing defensive coordinators have known that for the better part of the last two seasons. But what they’re also staring to see is a player who is making fewer and fewer mistakes. Over the course of the last four games, Garcia has completed 70 percent of his passes for 753 yards and seven touchdowns without throwing a single interception. The kicker is that he’s also rushed for 258 yards and four scores. You can see why region opponents are so worried.

South Florence (3-4, 1-1) at Conway (2-4, 2-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5

Last meeting | Conway 21, South Florence 13 (2018)

About the game | The last three weeks have been a convergence of everything Carlton Terry was hoping for in the preseason. Yes, this stretch started with a loss to Myrtle Beach. But even in that loss, the Tigers’ coach was starting to see some real development from his offensive line and a budding star coming out of the backfield. Donovan Singleton, who played junior varsity the last two seasons and missed most of the team’s summer workouts, has erupted for 395 yards (and four touchdowns) in this most recent stretch. 

Socastee (1-5, 0-2) at West Florence (4-3, 1-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3

Last meeting | West Florence 63, Socastee 15 (2018)

About the game | Socastee’s lack of production this year has been a curse in more ways than one. The Braves have been shut out more times (four) than they’ve pushed the ball in for a touchdown (three). And through six games, Marty Jacobs’ squad has failed to score in the first half of any game. That’s a huge potential problem moving forward, including this week. Despite some of West Florence’s other consistency issues, the Knights have continued to be well above average on offense, as they average 34 points per game.

Marlboro County (1-6, 0-2) at Myrtle Beach (6-0, 2-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9

Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 21, Marlboro County 0 (2018)

About the game | Marlboro County has had some respectable showings against a very aggressive schedule. But what the Bulldogs don’t have is any wins over teams from either of the state’s largest two classes. Outside of Ridgeland-Hardeeville, the rest of the schedule has been able to slow Marlboro County’s once-explosive offense to a crawl. North Myrtle Beach and Hartsville held the Bulldogs to 10 combined points, and Myrtle Beach’s defense may be effectively better than either of those two other region teams.

North Myrtle Beach (5-1, 1-1) at Darlington (0-7, 0-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com

Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 41, Darlington 7 (2018)

About the game | The Chiefs are still smarting a bit after last week’s thumping against Wilson. But if there is a high chance for a strong bounce-back game inside Region VI-4A, this is the opponent to have on the schedule to make it happen. The Falcons are riding a 20-game losing streak and have shown no signs of that changing this season. It could be the perfect time for North Myrtle Beach to get back to some of the basics that were elevating it prior to last week.

Cheraw (4-3, 0-2) at Loris (1-6, 0-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240

Last meeting | Loris 36, Cheraw 28

About the game | Loris senior Quan Soles has gotten his share of the carries — and then some — in the last three weeks. The tailback has had 65 touches in that span, using many of those to rush for 155 and 183 yards, respectively, in the team’s two region losses. Against a Cheraw defense that has intercepted nine passes and forced six fumbles already this season, Soles’ ability to protect the ball during his expected load Friday will be key. That’s exactly where the Lions need to be; Soles doesn’t have a fumble yet this season. 

Green Sea Floyds (5-1) at Lake View (5-3)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Lake View 37, Green Sea Floyds 22 (2018)

About the game | There are three weeks of the regular season remaining, and yet the de facto Region VI-1A title game is here. Each of these teams will play winless Hemingway to make it official, but the winner here is going to have prime playoff positioning already locked in with time to spare. Like Green Sea Floyds, Lake View has had a few weeks to prepare for this one against inferior opponents, but momentum can only continue for one of them.

HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS

Compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin

1. Myrtle Beach - Can anyone even slow down the Seahawks?

2. Green Sea Floyds - Trojans have look of a repeat champion

3. Aynor - Pass the biggest region test of all, and everyone will be Blue Jackets believers

4. Carolina Forest - With playoff berth clinched, Panthers move on to next goal, a region title

5. North Myrtle Beach - Chiefs get their lone cake-walk game this week against Darlington

AREA STATS LEADERS 

NAME

SCHOOL

PASSING YARDS

COMP-ATT-INT

TDS

Luke Doty

MB

1,238

81-125-3

18

Mason Garcia

CF

1,067

61-96-2

9

Gage Conner

LOR

784

55-121-10

7

Carlton Terry Jr.

CON

692

53-108-6

7

Ethan White

STJ

654

46-95-4

6

 

NAME

SCHOOL

RUSHING YARDS

ATTEMPTS

AVERAGE

TDS

Jaquan Dixon

GSF

889

74

12.0

12

Malachi Butler

STJ

730

124

5.9

4

Bubba Elliott

GSF

710

66

10.8

11

Andrew Brown

AYN

644

102

6.3

11

Fred Pollard

AYN

539

50

10.8

9

David Legette

CF

528

63

8.4

10

Deondray Stanfield

STJ

500

75

6.7

8

Quan Soles

LOR

500

92

5.4

3

Anwain Graham

GSF

402

39

10.3

5

Donovan Singleton

CON

401

57

7.0

4

 

NAME

SCHOOL

RECEIVING YARDS

RECEPTIONS

AVG

TDS

Xavier Kinlaw

CON

504

27

18.7

6

Riley Phipps

AYN

420

22

19.1

7

J.J. Jones

MB

407

26

15.7

8

Brice Faircloth

LOR

395

23

17.2

4

Kyle Watkins

CF

368

20

18.4

3

Josh Murphy

CF

364

18

20.2

2

Darius Hough

MB

345

16

21.6

6

Deondray Stanfield

STJ

339

19

17.8

3

Zyer Belle

NMB

241

13

18.5

4

Malik Livingston

NMB

218

14

15.6

1

