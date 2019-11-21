No. 1 Goose Creek (9-2) at No. 1 Carolina Forest (10-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Goose Creek 39, Carolina 27 (2015 playoffs)
About the game | Want to know what Marc Morris saw first-hand on Monday when he scouted the second-round match-up between Summerville and Goose Creek? It was a whole bunch of Manny Mukaumu. The Gators senior quarterback went over 300 combined passing/rushing yards (like he did most games this year) and put up five more touchdowns to bump his season total to 43. And while Mukaumu may not have the pure size of his Carolina Forest counterpart, Mason Garcia, he is every bit the athlete who can hurt opponents with both the run and the pass. That could put even more emphasis on the performance of the Panthers’ front seven, led by linebacker Latrell Pitts. Carolina Forest doesn’t need to shut Mukaumu down to win, necessarily, but a few stops here and there - coupled with offensive production when Garcia and Co. have the ball - and it could at least limit some of the Gators’ playbook with their dynamic quarterback.
No. 2 Airport (9-3) No. 1 Myrtle Beach (11-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 35, Airport 3 (2011 playoffs)
About the game | Region V-4A football was not exactly looked upon with the same respect as Region VI this season, and yet here we are, with the last four teams in the lower state playoffs coming from those two divisions (Hartville heads to Brookland-Cayce in the other LS semifinal). In Airport, Myrtle Beach will face a team whose nine wins came against teams that were a combined 30-69 this year. Two of the Eagles’ victories came against Lower Richland, including last week’s second rounder. However, it is clear that Airport has not seen a team as complete at the Seahawks this year. Even if senior quarterback Luke Doty is held out as expected, the rest of the Seahawks have found ways to continue to advance without him. The trick this time, however, may be not falling behind early, as they did against Lakewood and North Myrtle Beach. Playing with that type of fire this deep in the playoffs rarely ends well.
No. 1 C.E. Murray (8-2) at No. 1 Green Sea Floyds (9-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 64, C.E. Murray 26 (2018 playoffs)
About the game | C.E. Murray dropped off some in the state rankings early in the year, so it was easy to see why many around the lower state sort of forgot about the War Eagles. However, since losing to Class 2A opponents Lee Central and Mullins by a combined four points, Murray has been all business. Brian Smith’s has rattled off seven straight victories, none by fewer than 26 points. And what Friday’s contest is shaping up to be is a battle of top-end offenses. The War Eagles are averaging about 35 points per game. And Green Sea Floyds is again going to roll out its own, one led by some eye-popping numbers from its top players. Jaquan Graham (1,389 yards, 22 touchdowns), Bubba Elliott (837 yards, 13 touchdowns), Anwain Graham (533 yards, seven touchdowns) and Aaron Graham (259 yards, six touchdowns) are all running for more than 7.5 yards per carry.
NAME
SCHOOL
PASSING YARDS
COMP-ATT-INT
TDS
Luke Doty
MB
1,876
132-207-6
25
Mason Garcia
CF
1,834
105-166-2
15
Carlton Terry Jr.
CON
1,359
93-179-12
14
Gage Connor
LOR
1,191
84-184-13
11
Ethan White
STJ
948
67-129-6
9
NAME
SCHOOL
RUSHING YARDS
ATTEMPTS
AVERAGE
TDS
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
1,389
103
13.5
22
David Legette
CF
1,304
142
9.2
27
Andrew Brown
AYN
1,072
201
5.3
16
Malachi Butler
STJ
1,019
174
5.9
6
Fred Pollard
AYN
937
105
8.9
11
Bubba Elliott
GSF
837
90
9.3
12
Deondray Stanfield
STJ
774
106
7.3
12
Xayion Knox
MB
741
80
9.2
20
Zyon Belle
NMB
717
124
5.8
4
Ramsey Lewis
NMB
691
110
6.3
8
NAME
SCHOOL
RECEIVING YARDS
RECEPTIONS
AVG
TDS
Xavier Kinlaw
CON
909
51
17.8
13
Josh Murphy
CF
759
33
23.0
6
Brice Faircloth
LOR
594
36
16.5
5
Darius Hough
MB
594
32
18.6
7
J.J. Jones
MB
534
34
15.7
11
Kyle Watkins
CF
533
38
14.0
4
Riley Phipps
AYN
500
31
16.1
8
Jaylan Sarkman
MB
390
32
12.2
5
Deondray Stanfield
STJ
387
23
16.8
3
Zyer Belle
NMB
361
21
17.2
5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.