Carolina Forest (7-1, 4-0) at Conway (3-5, 3-1)
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 20, Conway 7 (2018)
About the game | The top two producing receivers in Horry County will each be taking part in this one, as Conway’s Xavier Kinlaw (688 yards) and Carolina Forest’s Josh Murphy (650 yards) will both be looking to make an impact throughout. However, while the high-flying offenses and their quick-strike wideouts take the field, don’t forget about the two starting running backs, Donovan Singleton and David Legette. Neither of these offenses likes the idea of being one-dimensional, so even if things are working with the passing game, the ground attack is going to be looked to right up until the final horn.
St. James (4-5, 1-3) at Socastee (1-7, 0-4)
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | St. James 28, Socastee 20 (2018)
About the game | Both of these teams probably need to be looking at this game as the only one that matters, but for different reasons. If the Sharks are able to win here, they’ll keep their hopes alive for the Class 5A at-large playoff berth. And while Socastee won’t have anywhere enough credit to make it — even with a victory — the Braves desperately need something positive to end the year on. By late Friday night, the season is going to be over for a program that was put in a bad situation. But moving forward and having a second win before its all said and done could be the springboard to better times.
Myrtle Beach (8-0, 4-0) at North Myrtle Beach (5-3, 1-3)
Broadcast | WWMB-CW21; WYNA-FM, 104.9; WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 7 (2018 playoffs)
About the game | It’s next to impossible to call this a necessary win for either team, as the Seahawks have locked up the No. 1 seed from the region and the Chiefs have a shot at the Class 4A playoffs' at-large bid even if they lose. However, a win in this game would mean everything for a North Myrtle Beach team that has struggled of late. Even with the return of North-South All-Star selection Ramsey Lewis, Matt Reel’s team has blundered its way through the last two weeks. Losing to Darlington was awful. Falling to Hartsville was pretty much expected. Dropping another to a nearby rival when Myrtle Beach has nothing to play for would basically be a signal that the Chiefs are better left prepping for 2020.
Loris (1-8, 0-4) at Marion (6-3, 1-3)
Last meeting | Loris 36, Marion 14 (2018)
About the game | One way or the other, Loris’ season is going to come to an end on Friday night. But that doesn’t mean the Lions can’t play the role of spoiler at long last during this region slate. Jamie Snider’s team has lost five games this year by a touchdown or less. And we’re about to see how it responds when it knows it has nothing to play for but pride. This is about just that — pride. Does Loris want to walk way from this season without a single victory over a team from South Carolina? Or does it have enough in the tank to make one lasting impact on the Class 3A postseason brackets?
Aynor (8-0, 4-0) at Lake City (4-4, 2-2)
Last meeting | Aynor 51, Lake City 20 (2018)
About the game | Jason Allen isn’t planning on resting his starters from the get-go, even though he very well could without any seeding repercussions. “We’ve never had an Aynor team that went undefeated in the regular season in the modern era. Our guys want to be the first one to win them all. And there’s rhythm, too. We’re going to go to win the game.” Andrew Brown and the rest of the Blue Jackets’ offense will be in the lineup until Allen feels comfortable. That should tell you all you need to know.
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS
Compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin
1. Myrtle Beach - The Seahawks were tested and still won by two touchdowns.
2. Green Sea Floyds - It’s officially time to rest up and gameplan for the playoffs
3. Aynor - Saddle up, Blue Jackets fans. This run could reshape the landscape
4. Carolina Forest - How will the Panthers respond to huge expectations?
5. Conway - Tigers did enough to stay in the region championship picture
