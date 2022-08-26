FRIDAY
Loris (1-0) at North Myrtle Beach (0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com
Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 26, Loris 6 (2021)
About the game | As nice as the Bog Off Bowl win over Green Sea Floyds was, the Loris football schedule gets increasingly more difficult over the next month or so, beginning with Friday’s trip to rival North Myrtle Beach. The Chiefs are every bit of a work in progress as quarterback Chance Hall settles into the starting position and a whole bunch of other Chiefs do the same. Loris is further along the developmental path right now and has the type of playmakers who can take it to the house. Either way, this is one of those games where both teams should walk off the field a little better than when they walked onto it.
St. James (1-0) at Philip Simmons (1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | For everything the Sharks did right in beating Waccamaw last week, it’s time for St. James to make up for what it didn’t. Frankly, Tommy Norwood’s team did well on pass protection but failed to get much of a push from the line when it came to the rushing attack. The Sharks tallied just 126 yards and a measly 3.2 yards per carry against a team from two classes below them. Yes, they rushed for three touchdowns, but eventually Connor Schwalm, Markey Faulkner and anyone else who carries the football are going to need to move the ball on the ground between the 20s. Philip Simmons has done well preventing that the last season-plus, thanks to players like Chip Carlson and KJ Ashbury.
Carolina Forest (1-0) at Summerville (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | Summerville 45, Carolina Forest 13 (2018 playoffs)
About the game | Even with one of its best players transferring out of the program over the summer, the Summerville defense has the type of guys who can cause headaches for opposing play callers. Carolina Forest’s Marc Morris and Shane Dular will have no choice but to account for the likes of linebackers Steve Simpkins and Jaidyn Penix and defensive backs Michael Jenkins and Keith Elmore, among others. Those four are key, given that Carolina Forest’s biggest weapons, quarterback Scott Saylor and tailback Kalil Johnson, will have a huge target on their chests. Their job is to keep that target moving.
Silver Bluff (0-1) at Socastee (1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | Socastee Athletics Director Josh Vinson couldn’t have drawn up a home-opener any better. The Braves will be unveiling their new stadium - complete with artificial turf and new seating upgrades. They’ll also be playing a team that is a defending state runner up without all of the players who got them there. Silver Bluff lost several of its best guys from the 2021 squad to graduations and transfers. Quarterback Maleik Williams and linebackers Jordan Boyd and Malik Mozone are looking like sure-fire college players in a year or three (Mozone is just a sophomore), and senior tailback Marcus Washington has some pop coming out of the backfield. But nothing the Bulldogs do isn’t anything Socastee couldn’t possibly handle. Win this game, the Braves are 2-0 for the first time since 2017.
SATURDAY
Conway (0-1) at Myrtle Beach (0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5 (CON); WYNA-FM, 104.9 (MB)
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 41, Conway 9 (2019)
About the game | With each team licking its wounds after Week 0 beatdowns, the Battle for the Victory Bell is going to leave one of these two squads with two losses to open the season. Yes, nerves will play into it, but the likelihood of three big names coming back could be bigger. Myrtle Beach quarterback Trey Dunn is likely to make his Seahawk debut after moving in from West Virginia and then missing some time the last few weeks with a shoulder injury. Likewise, Conway’s Cameron Alston, who slow-rolled a return from an ACL tear, and Rodney Huggins (described as a “nagging injury”) should be back for the Tigers, too. Those three players will each want to make a big impact in what could be another close game in this long-time rivalry.
*Aynor's home game against Kingstree was canceled and Green Sea Floyds played its road game against Johnsonville Thursday night.
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Carolina Forest - Panthers’ next three weeks could be absolutely huge
2. Loris - Lions haven’t beaten North Myrtle Beach since 2014
3. Socastee - Braves have chance for their best start in five seasons
4. Myrtle Beach - Loss to Camden hurt; another one to Conway this week hurts more
5. Aynor - There’s no shame in losing to Wilson, but Blue Jackets must bounce back
—Compiled by MyHorryNews.com reporter Ian Guerin
HORRY COUNTY PLAYER STATS
RUSHING
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Devin Grainger
CON
185
10
18.5
1
Kalil Johnson
CF
144
9
16.0
1
Rocco Wojcik
SOC
138
14
9.9
1
Scott Saylor
CF
118
8
16.9
0
La’Ontray Knox
LOR
113
117
6.6
2
Daniel Stanley
AYN
88
23
3.8
0
Caden O’Keefe
SOC
78
18
4.3
0
Bryson Johnson
CF
69
2
34.5
1
Cam Ward
MB
65
17
3.8
0
Ashton Hucks
AYN
55
11
5.0
0
PASSING
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Connor Schwalm
STJ
246
15-18-1
2
Scott Saylor
CF
205
9-13-0
4
Rocco Wojcik
SOC
143
4-10-0
2
Jackson Huff
LOR
139
11-17-0
1
Wyatt Cannon
MB
125
13-25-0
1
RECEIVING
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Nathan Schuessler
CF
93
2
46.5
2
Steven Greene
SOC
77
1
77.0
1
Jason Nash
MB
70
8
8.8
0
Anthony Aponte
CF
64
4
16.0
1
Jace Shropshire
STJ
51
2
25.5
1
Josh Brown
SOC
47
2
23.5
1
Ja’Saan Faulkner
STJ
47
4
11.8
0
La’Ontray Knox
LOR
46
1
46.0
1
Derek Grant
CON
46
3
15.3
1
Quantez Dyson
LOR
45
4
11.3
0
