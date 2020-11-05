Wilson (3-3) at Carolina Forest (5-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m. Thursday (originally scheduled for Friday)
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Wilson won in 2003 (score unavailable)
About the game | Like last week’s game against Beaufort, Carolina Forest found another way to get a different look for the 2020 playoffs with its non-region game against Wilson. The Tigers present no challenge to the Panthers’ postseason standing (already locked in at a No. 2 seed). However, quarterback Zayshaun Rice gives Carolina Forest another schematic difference that they’ll likely be charged with game-planning against at a moment’s notice in the playoffs. Rice, despite playing in the best Class 4A region in the state, throws and runs for about 220 yards per game. What’s more, he splits that tally fairly evenly, meaning just coving the run or the pass isn’t enough.
Myrtle Beach (5-1, 4-1) at North Myrtle Beach (5-0, 5-0)
Time | 7:05 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9; WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 27 (2019 playoffs)
About the game | Over the past two weeks (and the last several seasons, if we’re being honest), North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel has made it clear that his team needs no extra incentive to get ready for this game. But if there is a little extra sauce on this game, it’s not just because of the recent history. Yes, the Seahawks have won four straight — including two playoff games — over the past two seasons. But North Myrtle Beach knows winning this game opens the type of doors to its playoff hopes seldom seen before. Having the chance of at least two home playoff games and a solid possibility of a third would do wonders for a team on the brink of greatness.
St. James (2-4) at Loris (2-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240
Last meeting | St. James 32, Loris 28 (2019)
About the game | Brice Faircloth is running out of games at Loris, but with each one, he’s proving himself more and more valuable to the Lions’ offensive game plan and college recruiters alike. Even though everyone knows he’s the alpha and omega of this offense, the senior quarterback has continued to perform, chewing up yards through the air and ground alike. That’s crucial because both teams will be aiming to crank up a time-of-possession advantage in this game. St. James will counter with tailback Ayron Armstrong, who is averaging 21 carries per contest, an ode to his ability to protect the football even when he isn’t moving the chains.
Georgetown (2-4) at Socastee (2-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | Socastee 14, Georgetown 13 (2019)
About the game | Socastee’s last game was three weeks ago — a delay built in by a COVID-19 exposure. It cost the Braves at least a likely victory and a shot to play a finely tuned offense in Aynor. Scheduling Georgetown and Loris to wrap up a chaotic 2020, though, could be just the type of boost first-year coach Ben Hampton needs heading into his first offseason. Georgetown has been held to single digits in the points column more often than not this year, something that should feed into the hands of a much-improved Socastee defense in its next to last game.
AREA STANDINGS
REGION VI-5A
1. SUM 4-0*
2. CF 3-1**
3. SOC 2-2
4. CON 1-3
5. STJ 0-4
*Clinched region championship
**Clinched second place
REGION VI-4A
1. NMB 5-0*
2. MB 4-1*
3. WF 3-2
4. WIL 3-3
5. HART 2-3
6. SF 1-4
7. DAR 0-5
*Clinched playoff berth
REGION VII-3A
1. DIL 4-0*
2. AYN 3-1**
3. LOR 2-2
4. GT 1-3
5. WAC 0-4
*Clinched region championship
**Clinched second place
REGION V-1A
1. LV 4-0
2. JVILLE 3-1
3. GSF 2-2
4. H-P 1-3
5. TVILLE 0-4
*Clinched region championship
**Clinched second place
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS
1. North Myrtle Beach - Chiefs have done everything right, and now their best opponent awaits
2. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks rebounded and head to Little River with quite a bit on the line
3. Carolina Forest - Panthers may very well be the best No. 2 Class 5A playoff seed in the state
4. Aynor - Noah Jones gave the Blue Jackets one of those once-in-a-lifetime games last week
5. Loris - The losing side of a halftime adjustment cost the Lions a playoff spot
AREA STATS LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
PASSING YARDS
COMP-ATT-INT
TDS
Ryan Burger
MB
1,608
99-142-4
17
Kyle Watkins
CF
536
37-56-3
7
Cam Freeman
NMB
525
27-53-1
6
Brice Faircloth
LOR
445
37-61-2
2
Joey McMenamin
STJ
346
26-51-2
5
NAME
SCHOOL
RUSHING YARDS
ATTEMPTS
AVERAGE
TDS
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
875
111
7.9
14
Noah Jones
AYN
824
133
6.2
12
Kyle Watkins
CF
771
74
10.4
13
Luke Janack
CF
745
74
10.1
14
Nyliek Livingston
NMB
665
88
7.6
7
Ayron Armstrong
STJ
459
130
3.5
2
Ahmad Gerald
AYN
447
57
7.8
8
Garrison Gasque
AYN
406
60
6.8
2
Andrew Doss
MB
405
52
7.8
5
Aaron Graham
GSF
309
43
7.2
3
NAME
SCHOOL
RECEIVING YARDS
RECEPTIONS
AVG
TDS
Adam Randall
MB
700
33
21.2
9
J.J. Jones
MB
510
28
18.2
6
Xavier Anderson
NMB
336
10
33.6
4
Adam Janack
CF
280
16
17.5
3
Cam Tibbits
STJ
169
14
12.1
2
