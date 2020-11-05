Myrtle Beach overpowers South Florence

Myrtle Beach defeated South Florence Friday night.

 Keith Jacobs info@myhorrynews.com

Wilson (3-3) at Carolina Forest (5-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m. Thursday (originally scheduled for Friday)

Last meeting | Wilson won in 2003 (score unavailable)

About the game | Like last week’s game against Beaufort, Carolina Forest found another way to get a different look for the 2020 playoffs with its non-region game against Wilson. The Tigers present no challenge to the Panthers’ postseason standing (already locked in at a No. 2 seed). However, quarterback Zayshaun Rice gives Carolina Forest another schematic difference that they’ll likely be charged with game-planning against at a moment’s notice in the playoffs. Rice, despite playing in the best Class 4A region in the state, throws and runs for about 220 yards per game. What’s more, he splits that tally fairly evenly, meaning just coving the run or the pass isn’t enough. 

Myrtle Beach (5-1, 4-1) at North Myrtle Beach (5-0, 5-0)

Time | 7:05 p.m. 

Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9; WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com

Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 27 (2019 playoffs)

About the game | Over the past two weeks (and the last several seasons, if we’re being honest), North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel has made it clear that his team needs no extra incentive to get ready for this game. But if there is a little extra sauce on this game, it’s not just because of the recent history. Yes, the Seahawks have won four straight — including two playoff games — over the past two seasons. But North Myrtle Beach knows winning this game opens the type of doors to its playoff hopes seldom seen before. Having the chance of at least two home playoff games and a solid possibility of a third would do wonders for a team on the brink of greatness.

St. James (2-4) at Loris (2-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240

Last meeting | St. James 32, Loris 28 (2019)

About the game | Brice Faircloth is running out of games at Loris, but with each one, he’s proving himself more and more valuable to the Lions’ offensive game plan and college recruiters alike. Even though everyone knows he’s the alpha and omega of this offense, the senior quarterback has continued to perform, chewing up yards through the air and ground alike. That’s crucial because both teams will be aiming to crank up a time-of-possession advantage in this game. St. James will counter with tailback Ayron Armstrong, who is averaging 21 carries per contest, an ode to his ability to protect the football even when he isn’t moving the chains.

Georgetown (2-4) at Socastee (2-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3

Last meeting | Socastee 14, Georgetown 13 (2019)

About the game | Socastee’s last game was three weeks ago — a delay built in by a COVID-19 exposure. It cost the Braves at least a likely victory and a shot to play a finely tuned offense in Aynor. Scheduling Georgetown and Loris to wrap up a chaotic 2020, though, could be just the type of boost first-year coach Ben Hampton needs heading into his first offseason. Georgetown has been held to single digits in the points column more often than not this year, something that should feed into the hands of a much-improved Socastee defense in its next to last game.

AREA STANDINGS

REGION VI-5A

1. SUM 4-0*

2. CF 3-1**

3. SOC 2-2

4. CON 1-3

5. STJ 0-4

*Clinched region championship

**Clinched second place

REGION VI-4A

1. NMB 5-0*

2. MB 4-1*

3. WF 3-2

4. WIL 3-3

5. HART 2-3

6. SF 1-4

7. DAR 0-5

*Clinched playoff berth

REGION VII-3A

1. DIL 4-0*

2. AYN 3-1**

3. LOR 2-2

4. GT 1-3

5. WAC 0-4

*Clinched region championship

**Clinched second place

REGION V-1A

1. LV 4-0

2. JVILLE 3-1

3. GSF 2-2

4. H-P 1-3

5. TVILLE 0-4

*Clinched region championship

**Clinched second place

HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS

1. North Myrtle Beach - Chiefs have done everything right, and now their best opponent awaits

2. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks rebounded and head to Little River with quite a bit on the line

3. Carolina Forest - Panthers may very well be the best No. 2 Class 5A playoff seed in the state

4. Aynor - Noah Jones gave the Blue Jackets one of those once-in-a-lifetime games last week

5. Loris - The losing side of a halftime adjustment cost the Lions a playoff spot

AREA STATS LEADERS 

NAME

SCHOOL

PASSING YARDS

COMP-ATT-INT

TDS

Ryan Burger

MB

1,608

99-142-4

17

Kyle Watkins

CF

536

37-56-3

7

Cam Freeman

NMB

525

27-53-1

6

Brice Faircloth

LOR

445

37-61-2

2

Joey McMenamin

STJ

346

26-51-2

5

NAME

SCHOOL

RUSHING YARDS

ATTEMPTS

AVERAGE

TDS

Jaquan Dixon

GSF

875

111

7.9

14

Noah Jones

AYN

824

133

6.2

12

Kyle Watkins

CF

771

74

10.4

13

Luke Janack

CF

745

74

10.1

14

Nyliek Livingston

NMB

665

88

7.6

7

Ayron Armstrong

STJ

459

130

3.5

2

Ahmad Gerald

AYN

447

57

7.8

8

Garrison Gasque

AYN

406

60

6.8

2

Andrew Doss

MB

405

52

7.8

5

Aaron Graham

GSF

309

43

7.2

3

 

NAME

SCHOOL

RECEIVING YARDS

RECEPTIONS

AVG

TDS

Adam Randall

MB

700

33

21.2

9

J.J. Jones

MB

510

28

18.2

6

Xavier Anderson

NMB

336

10

33.6

4

Adam Janack

CF

280

16

17.5

3

Cam Tibbits

STJ

169

14

12.1

2

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

