Josh Pierce didn’t reinvent the wheel at Lamar.

But he likes to think he played a role in making that wheel bigger than some might have thought.

Pierce, who spent a season as the Silver Foxes’ head football coach and three more as their defensive coordinator and strength coach, was approved Monday to take over the program at Conway. He’s bringing with him the same attitude that helped take Lamar to back-to-back state championship game appearances while he was an assistant and a trip to the third round last fall as its head coach.

“When I got that job and started hiring my guys, I told them I didn’t want them to look at this as small, 1A football,” Pierce said shortly after he was approved by the Horry County Board of Education. “That’s not how the kids treat it. Obviously, the numbers are different, but we still try to do things the right way. We wanted to run [Lamar] like big football.

“Conway is a tradition-rich program. I look forward to being at the helm of that. That being said, there’s a lot of work we need to start doing immediately. I’m looking forward to getting with the kids and the coaches and starting that journey.”

Pierce’s approval ended a three-month process to replace Carlton Terry, who was fired Nov. 17 after six seasons and a 23-34 overall record.

The search included a first set of interviews in which West Florence’s Jody Jenerette was selected. However, Jenerette turned down the job and the position was re-posted through the district’s employment portal that day.

Pierce - who started his career at North Myrtle Beach while he was still a student at Coastal Carolina and then worked at Marlboro County and Dillon - didn’t apply when the job was initially opened, reading the writing on the wall that Jenerette was the guy Conway would target. However, when it was re-posted, Pierce took that as a sign.

“Everybody kind of understood where they wanted to go with it,” Pierce said of the first set of interviews. “When the opportunity presented itself again, I felt like it was something I was called to do. I put in, gave it everything I had and it worked.”