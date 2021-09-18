The North Myrtle Beach players who turned their heads were instructed to direct their eyes back toward midfield.
It was there, moments after the Chiefs lost 45-20 at home against Hartsville, that the Red Foxes were holding their own celebration. It was clear to head coach Matt Reel that his defending Class 4A lower state champs have their work cut out for them the rest of the way. And in those seconds while he waited for his players to join him in the end zone, he decided the 2021 version of his squad needed a gut-check moment.
“It pisses me off to watch somebody do that on your field,” Reel said. “We don’t celebrate on people’s 50-yard lines, but that’s just me. However, when you run for 400 yards and you hold us to 283 yards of total offense, you kind of deserve to celebrate wherever you want to. I made our kids watch it because that’s on us. We allowed that to happen."
The Red Foxes actually rushed for 334 yards, even though at times it had to feel like much more. Utilizing its tried and true version of the Wing-T running attack, and behind a combined 264 yards and four touchdowns from tailbacks J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel, Hartsville cut through a depleted Chiefs defensive line missing two injured starters who stood on the sidelines in street clothes.
Add in an 89-yard touchdown on a kickoff return from Da’Marion Coe, 132 yards and a touchdown passing from quarterback McKendrie Douglas and an amped up defensive effort after a sluggish start to the year, and coach Jeff Calabrese’s team quickly jumped out to an early lead and then made the final quarter little more than an exercise in burning clock.
It didn’t matter that standout North Myrtle Beach two-way player Elijah Vereen scored his ninth and 10th rushing touchdowns of the season and picked off a pass or that linebacker T.J. Cox had seven solo tackles and was in on another eight assists or that quarterback Cam Freeman and receiver K.J. Stanley continued to develop some chemistry with a trio of connections.
The Chiefs dropped their first Region VI-4A game since 2019, and the game and the minutes immediately after cut deep, a reminder that this isn’t last fall.
After all, North Myrtle Beach beat Hartsville 40-21 a year ago.
This time around, the Red Foxes reached last season’s scoring total with 10:29 left in the second quarter.
“You could see how happy they are and what they’re experiencing,” Vereen said. “You don’t want to go through the same feeling; you don’t want anybody celebrating on your field. It’s your home field. You’re supposed to protect your home.”
This was every bit the bounce-back game for Hartsville, which scored a bunch but gave up even more in losses to May River, Camden and Gilbert. Calabrese said this week included some reflective moments of its own for his team. He dismissed three players from it prior to Friday night.
Those who made the trek to Little River, though, did what was necessary.
“It’s not easy in Hartsville to be 0-3,” Calabrese said. “But they stayed the course. Man, they put it together tonight. They still had a lot of penalties. I still don’t think this is our full potential. I still think there’s more. I think there’s things we left out there.”
Hartsville was one of three Region VI-4A teams that won by lopsided margins in Week 4, joining Myrtle Beach’s laugher against Darlington, and West Florence’s blow out victory over Wilson.
Those on the receiving end aren’t out of the playoffs, obviously. But for a North Myrtle Beach team that finished its previous season in Columbia nine months ago, this was unfamiliar territory.
Or maybe not.
“Last year’s team made it look easy. This is not last year’s team,” Reel said. “That’s something we’ve talked about, preached about, tried to engrain, because we have so many kids who haven’t played. Elijah knows how to bounce back. T.J. knows how to bounce back. Chandler [McCall] and Trace [Hall] know how to bounce back. Cam knows how to bounce back. That’s five kids. But we’re going to have to play 22-30 kids every night.
“Tonight, we got put on blast.”
