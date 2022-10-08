HARTSVILLE | Hartsville’s drubbing of Myrtle Beach Friday wasn’t the most lopsided loss of Mickey Wilson’s head coaching career.
But it wasn’t any less ugly.
“It was a tough night all the way around,” Wilson said after the 82-42 defeat at Kellytown Stadium.
Not once did the Seahawks’ defense stop a Hartsville drive, and Myrtle Beach had no answers for the two-headed monster running game of Carmello McDaniel and J’Shawn Anderson. McDaniel gouged the Seahawks for six touchdowns and 334 yards — both school records — while Anderson added 283 yards and four scores.
Overall, the Red Foxes' 781 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns were both school records.
“We didn’t play well in the first quarter,” Wilson said. “We kind of put ourselves in a hole. They were able to run the ball on us effectively, and any time a team can do that to you it’s tough.”
The Red Foxes got a quick boost when they blocked a Myrtle Beach punt on the Seahawks’ opening drive. Hartsville cashed in on the short field with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from quarterback McKendrie Douglas with just under 10 minutes to play. But the Seahawks quickly responded, marching down the field in five plays and taking a 7-6 lead on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tre Dunn to Jake Doty.
That was as good as things would get for Myrtle Beach.
Just over a minute later, Hartsville regained the lead on McDaniel’s first touchdown of the night. Myrtle Beach again responded with a long drive, but they turned the ball over on downs at the Hartsville 1. McDaniel’s second TD at with just over two minutes in the first quarter made it 19-7 Hartsville, and that lead swelled to 26-7 by the end of the first quarter and 40-14 at halftime.
The final play of the third quarter was a 65-yard McDaniel touchdown run.
The Seahawks have been on the wrong end of blowouts before. They lost by 31 to North Myrtle Beach in the 2020 lower state finals, and Hartsville thumped them by 36 during the 2018 season.
Byrnes handed Wilson his worst losses — both by 51 points — in 2009 and 2017.
But Myrtle Beach has also shown an ability to bounce back from what could be demoralizing defeats. In 2009, after the Byrnes blowout, they went on to reach the state finals. They won the state championship in 2013, the same year Richmond (N.C.) beat them by 33.
And in 2018, after Hartsville embarrassed them during the regular season, the Seahawks got revenge by beating the Red Foxes in the lower state finals. They also won the state title that year.
But Myrtle Beach will have to get better quickly. Friday’s loss drops the Seahawks to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in region play. And the road doesn’t get any easier next week when they host South Florence, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A.
“We have got to learn from this,” Wilson said. “Whenever you get beat the way we got beat tonight — on the road, tough Hartsville team — you’ve got to take a lot of lessons from that. We’ve got to get back to work on Monday, get to work in the film room, try to figure out what we have to fix and what we have to get better at.”
