The Hartsville Red Foxes were coming off an 82-42 trouncing of Myrtle Beach last week.
But at the outset of the game, the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs didn’t look very intimidated by that fact.
The Chiefs held the Red Foxes close the first quarter, finishing up that period trailing by just 7 points.
But the Red Foxes broke the game open with a 21-point second quarter in the air and on the ground, taking a 28-0 lead into halftime. The speed and quickness of the Hartsville runners, especially Carmello McDaniel, proved to be too elusive for the Chief defense.
The Hartsville defense was just as quick, camping out in the Chief backfield most of the night. Their quickness to the ball caused a number of Chief dropped passes all night.
Hartsville notched two more touchdowns in the third and one more in the fourth.
The Chiefs showed some life on offense and defense in the fourth quarter. After getting the ball all the way to the 1-yard line, then losing four yards, the Chiefs tried a pass into the end zone but it was intercepted and returned by the Red Foxes to their own 42.
Hartsville made it to their own 8 yard line where the Chief defense stopped them on a fourth down attempt.
Chief head coach Greg Hill said the loss was plain and simple, “They’re a very good football team. If we weren’t in the right place, they were too quick to stop.”
Hill noted the experience of the Red Fox team compared to his squad that started 13 sophomores.
“I told our guys that after this season, they will have seen it all and be a much better team next year,” Hill said.
Despite the lopsided score, Hill said he was proud of the effort his team displayed Friday night.
“They never quit,” he said. “They were playing hard until the last second.”
The loss drops the Chiefs to 1-8 overall and 0-3 in region play.
The path doesn’t get any easier for the Chiefs as they host undefeated South Florence next week and finish the regular season at home against county rival Myrtle Beach.
