North Myrtle Beach’s Elijah Vereen rushes to score in the win over Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach (4-2, 2-2) at West Florence (4-2, 1-2)

Time | 7:05 p.m.

Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com; TV game: WWMB-CW21

Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 28, West Florence 21 (2020)

About the game | It is unthinkable to find a path toward either of these teams winning the Region VI-4A title this year. There are three and four teams, respectively, ahead of both of them in the region standings. However, the difference between hitting the road as a No. 4 or 5 seed in the Class 4A playoffs and earning a home game as a No. 3 will come down to nights like this one. And in West Florence’s and North Myrtle Beach’s cases, that means whoever runs the ball better will likely come out on top. Horry County’s leading rusher, the Chiefs’ Tavarius Hooks, has put up 751 yards and seven touchdowns. Elijah Vereen, with 486 yards and 10 touchdowns, could be back, too. West will counter with Terry McKithen (833, 16) and Orlando Hudson (548, one).

Aynor (4-1, 2-1) at Loris (3-4, 2-1)

Time | 7:30

Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7

Last meeting | Aynor 45, Loris 26 (2020)

About the game | Loris coach Greg Mance could see that his offense was struggling to gel, and nothing stood in the Lions’ way the first four games of the season quite like turnovers. Through those games — when Loris was matched against relatively higher-caliber foes — six fumbles and four interceptions often stopped the team dead in its tracks. It started to right the ship with a win over Waccamaw, even with two more turnovers. Then, the last two weeks, the Lions have started protecting the ball with much more vigor. If they are going to hang with an Aynor team that drains clock, cuts down on possessions and has put the ball on the ground just twice all season, Loris will have no choice but to maximize its opportunities. And that means not giving it away.

Wilson (1-4, 1-2) at Myrtle Beach (4-1, 3-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9

Last meeting | Wilson 41, Myrtle Beach 38 (2020)

About the game | On paper, this appears to be Myrtle Beach’s last light game of the regular season. The Tigers have struggled against everyone not named Darlington, with half of their points this season coming in that one game. But putting it on Wilson this week would be proof that last season’s slip-up against a non-playoff team won’t be repeated. The Seahawks are one of the best teams in the state, sure. But they also need to play like it in the games when expectations are relatively low. For as impressive as last week’s big win over Hartsville was, a loss against Wilson could be detrimental to Myrtle Beach’s long-term goals in 2021. 

Conway (1-3, 0-2) at Socastee (1-3, 1-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5; WSEA-FM, 100.3

Last meeting | Socastee 19, Conway 7 (2020)

About the game | Both of these teams have heavily contrasting styles, with Conway basing everything it does off a small number of highly athletic guys who can make electric plays, while Socastee is more of a grind-it-out bunch looking to wear opponents down with a defense that has for the most part prevented them. In the back of everyone’s mind, though, will be how two squads who haven’t tasted the playoffs in a few years can inch closer with a victory. For Conway, it really has little choice but to knock one out here. If the Tigers lose, they would then need to upset Sumter on Oct. 29 and get a ton of help that doesn’t appear to be coming. For Socastee, a win here punches the Braves ticket, one it could have also had last year if the playoff field wasn’t reduced. That would be a great next step in year two of Ben Hampton’s tenure.

Sumter (5-1, 1-0) at Carolina Forest (3-3, 1-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina

Last meeting | Sumter 36, Carolina Forest 7 (Sept. 10)

About the game | The brutal thing about playing Sumter this year is the waves of running backs the Gamecocks have been able to throw at opponents. There’s Keion Brown, who leads the way and scorched Carolina Forest last month for 139 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. But there are also three other backs in Jabari Tiller, Zyeir Gamble and Jeremiah Horace, none of whom get a ton of carries but who have been highly effective. Sumter’s stables of rushers average a collective 7.5 yards per carry this fall. Cutting that number down would go a long way for a Carolina Forest team that is a Friday victory away from grabbing control of Region VI-5A and distancing itself from its early season ebbs and flows.

AREA POWER RANKINGS

1. Myrtle Beach - Everyone else is a distant second compared to what Seahawks can achieve

2. Carolina Forest - Win this week, and a lot of ills are cured for Marc Morris’ team

3. Aynor - There’s a fine line between where the Blue Jackets want to be and where they are

4. Green Sea Floyds - Trojans have done what was expected; can they take the next step?

5. Socastee - Braves struggled this year - until it mattered last week

REGION STANDINGS

Region VI-5A

1. SUM 1-0

1. CF 1-0

3. SOC 1-1

3. STJ 1-1

5. CON 0-2

This week: SUM at CF; CON at SOC

Region VI-4A

1. MB 3-0

1. SF 3-0

3. HART 2-1

4. NMB 2-2

5. WF 1-2

6. WIL 1-3

7. DAR 0-4

This week: HART at SF; NMB at WF; WIL at MB

Region VII-3A

1. DIL 3-0

2. LOR 2-1

3. AYN 2-1

4. WAC 1-3

5. GT 0-3

This week: AYN at LOR; DIL at GT

Region V-1A

1. H-P 1-0

1. GSF 2-0

3. LV 1-1

3. TMV 0-1

5. JVL 0-2

This week: H-P at JVL (Thursday); LV at TMV

Note: No tie-breakers have been used yet

PASSING LEADERS 

Player

School

Yards

C-A-I

Touchdowns

Ryan Burger

MB

1,181

84-115-1

13

Scott Saylor

CF

794

62-95-5

6

Devin Grainger

CON

748

47-90-3

2

Cam Freeman

NMB

707

43-91-2

6

Joey McMenamin

STJ

477

45-95-9

3

RUSHING LEADERS  

Player

School

Yards

Carries

Average

Touchdowns

Tavarius Hooks

NMB

774

120

6.3

7

Colby Thorndyke

GSF

668

74

9.0

11

Dan Johnson

GSF

570

49

11.6

5

Elijah Vereen

NMB

486

45

10.8

10

Ahmad Gerald

AYN

438

64

6.8

11

Daniel Stanley

AYN

418

32

13.1

4

Adam Graham

AYN

416

56

7.4

1

Khalil Johnson

CF

406

77

5.3

4

Malachi Washington

MB

394

76

5.2

4

Luke Janack

CF

364

47

7.7

7

RECEIVING LEADERS  

Player

School

Yards

Receptions

Average

Touchdowns

Adam Randall

MB

557

30

18.6

6

Carlton Terry

CON

281

15

18.7

1

Kris Webb

NMB

240

16

15.0

3

Cameron Alston

CON

226

10

22.6

1

T’Mars McCallum

CF

220

12

18.3

2

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

