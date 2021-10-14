North Myrtle Beach (4-2, 2-2) at West Florence (4-2, 1-2)
Time | 7:05 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com; TV game: WWMB-CW21
Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 28, West Florence 21 (2020)
About the game | It is unthinkable to find a path toward either of these teams winning the Region VI-4A title this year. There are three and four teams, respectively, ahead of both of them in the region standings. However, the difference between hitting the road as a No. 4 or 5 seed in the Class 4A playoffs and earning a home game as a No. 3 will come down to nights like this one. And in West Florence’s and North Myrtle Beach’s cases, that means whoever runs the ball better will likely come out on top. Horry County’s leading rusher, the Chiefs’ Tavarius Hooks, has put up 751 yards and seven touchdowns. Elijah Vereen, with 486 yards and 10 touchdowns, could be back, too. West will counter with Terry McKithen (833, 16) and Orlando Hudson (548, one).
Aynor (4-1, 2-1) at Loris (3-4, 2-1)
Time | 7:30
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7
Last meeting | Aynor 45, Loris 26 (2020)
About the game | Loris coach Greg Mance could see that his offense was struggling to gel, and nothing stood in the Lions’ way the first four games of the season quite like turnovers. Through those games — when Loris was matched against relatively higher-caliber foes — six fumbles and four interceptions often stopped the team dead in its tracks. It started to right the ship with a win over Waccamaw, even with two more turnovers. Then, the last two weeks, the Lions have started protecting the ball with much more vigor. If they are going to hang with an Aynor team that drains clock, cuts down on possessions and has put the ball on the ground just twice all season, Loris will have no choice but to maximize its opportunities. And that means not giving it away.
Wilson (1-4, 1-2) at Myrtle Beach (4-1, 3-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Wilson 41, Myrtle Beach 38 (2020)
About the game | On paper, this appears to be Myrtle Beach’s last light game of the regular season. The Tigers have struggled against everyone not named Darlington, with half of their points this season coming in that one game. But putting it on Wilson this week would be proof that last season’s slip-up against a non-playoff team won’t be repeated. The Seahawks are one of the best teams in the state, sure. But they also need to play like it in the games when expectations are relatively low. For as impressive as last week’s big win over Hartsville was, a loss against Wilson could be detrimental to Myrtle Beach’s long-term goals in 2021.
Conway (1-3, 0-2) at Socastee (1-3, 1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5; WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | Socastee 19, Conway 7 (2020)
About the game | Both of these teams have heavily contrasting styles, with Conway basing everything it does off a small number of highly athletic guys who can make electric plays, while Socastee is more of a grind-it-out bunch looking to wear opponents down with a defense that has for the most part prevented them. In the back of everyone’s mind, though, will be how two squads who haven’t tasted the playoffs in a few years can inch closer with a victory. For Conway, it really has little choice but to knock one out here. If the Tigers lose, they would then need to upset Sumter on Oct. 29 and get a ton of help that doesn’t appear to be coming. For Socastee, a win here punches the Braves ticket, one it could have also had last year if the playoff field wasn’t reduced. That would be a great next step in year two of Ben Hampton’s tenure.
Sumter (5-1, 1-0) at Carolina Forest (3-3, 1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | Sumter 36, Carolina Forest 7 (Sept. 10)
About the game | The brutal thing about playing Sumter this year is the waves of running backs the Gamecocks have been able to throw at opponents. There’s Keion Brown, who leads the way and scorched Carolina Forest last month for 139 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. But there are also three other backs in Jabari Tiller, Zyeir Gamble and Jeremiah Horace, none of whom get a ton of carries but who have been highly effective. Sumter’s stables of rushers average a collective 7.5 yards per carry this fall. Cutting that number down would go a long way for a Carolina Forest team that is a Friday victory away from grabbing control of Region VI-5A and distancing itself from its early season ebbs and flows.
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Myrtle Beach - Everyone else is a distant second compared to what Seahawks can achieve
2. Carolina Forest - Win this week, and a lot of ills are cured for Marc Morris’ team
3. Aynor - There’s a fine line between where the Blue Jackets want to be and where they are
4. Green Sea Floyds - Trojans have done what was expected; can they take the next step?
5. Socastee - Braves struggled this year - until it mattered last week
REGION STANDINGS
Region VI-5A
1. SUM 1-0
1. CF 1-0
3. SOC 1-1
3. STJ 1-1
5. CON 0-2
This week: SUM at CF; CON at SOC
Region VI-4A
1. MB 3-0
1. SF 3-0
3. HART 2-1
4. NMB 2-2
5. WF 1-2
6. WIL 1-3
7. DAR 0-4
This week: HART at SF; NMB at WF; WIL at MB
Region VII-3A
1. DIL 3-0
2. LOR 2-1
3. AYN 2-1
4. WAC 1-3
5. GT 0-3
This week: AYN at LOR; DIL at GT
Region V-1A
1. H-P 1-0
1. GSF 2-0
3. LV 1-1
3. TMV 0-1
5. JVL 0-2
This week: H-P at JVL (Thursday); LV at TMV
Note: No tie-breakers have been used yet
PASSING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Ryan Burger
MB
1,181
84-115-1
13
Scott Saylor
CF
794
62-95-5
6
Devin Grainger
CON
748
47-90-3
2
Cam Freeman
NMB
707
43-91-2
6
Joey McMenamin
STJ
477
45-95-9
3
RUSHING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Tavarius Hooks
NMB
774
120
6.3
7
Colby Thorndyke
GSF
668
74
9.0
11
Dan Johnson
GSF
570
49
11.6
5
Elijah Vereen
NMB
486
45
10.8
10
Ahmad Gerald
AYN
438
64
6.8
11
Daniel Stanley
AYN
418
32
13.1
4
Adam Graham
AYN
416
56
7.4
1
Khalil Johnson
CF
406
77
5.3
4
Malachi Washington
MB
394
76
5.2
4
Luke Janack
CF
364
47
7.7
7
RECEIVING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Adam Randall
MB
557
30
18.6
6
Carlton Terry
CON
281
15
18.7
1
Kris Webb
NMB
240
16
15.0
3
Cameron Alston
CON
226
10
22.6
1
T’Mars McCallum
CF
220
12
18.3
2
