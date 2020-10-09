1002 NMB football_JM07.JPG

North Myrtle Beach’s Devin Montgomery stretches for yards in the 35-7 victory over South Florence Friday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

West Florence (2-0, 2-0) at Myrtle Beach (2-0, 1-0)

Time | 7:05 p.m. 

Broadcast | WWMB-CW21; WYNA-FM, 104.9

Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 21, West Florence 19 (2017)

About the game | Myrtle Beach’s film from the Georgetown game certainly won’t give West Florence any great insight — as the Seahawks got almost all of their production against the Bulldogs through the air. But it wasn’t because Mickey Wilson’s team was trying to run it up. With tailback Andrew Doss and receiver/back-up quarterback Ryan Burch both nursing minor injuries, Ryan Burger was forced to stick around a little longer than normal. Myrtle Beach actually attempted as many runs (24) as passes in the game, but having Doss and Burch available this week changes the dynamic of the offense considerably.

C.E. Murray (1-1) at Green Sea Floyds (1-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 46-6 (2019 playoffs)

About the game | C.E. Murray looks like most Class A football programs at this point of the season. A bunch of players have contributed, but few in the skill positions have put together the type of performances to allow opponents to focus on a primary threat. Case in point: While most of Green Sea Floyds’ foes this year will try to slow to Jaquan Dixon, the War Eagles have three players who have at least 15 carries so far, but none have more than 20. 

Waccamaw (0-2, 0-2) at Aynor (1-1, 0-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Aynor 54-13 (2019)

About the game | Everyone was expecting a decent drop-off in the Aynor rushing attack this year after losing the likes of Andrew Brown and Fred Pollard. But the ground game has left the Blue Jackets still rushing for 336 yards per game after two weeks — 20 yards shy of the 2019 per-game totals. With Noah Jones (282 rushing yards) now playing quarterback and Garrison Gasque (200 yards) at running back, Aynor is still piling up yards and chewing up clock.

Georgetown (1-1, 1-0) at Loris (1-0, 1-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240

Last meeting | Georgetown 18, Loris 0 (2017)

About the game | Don’t discount the impact of feeling like winners. While it was likely due to its previously scheduled season opener against Dillon getting postponed, Loris was able to start the year — and the Greg Mance era — with a victory. That’s not to say the Lions are going to be world beaters; there will clearly be struggles along the way. But even having the opportunity to start 2020 with a pair of region victories would go a long way toward building confidence in a program that has been lacking it for the last five years.

North Myrtle Beach (2-0, 2-0) at Wilson (1-1, 1-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com

Last meeting | Wilson 43, North Myrtle Beach 21

About the game | It doesn’t matter that North Myrtle Beach has made it look easy against its first two opponents. Nor does it matter that Wilson got boat-raced by region newcomer West Florence a couple weeks back. All the Chiefs are thinking about right now is how Wilson came to Little River last year and Zayshaun Rice kicked their butts. Old fuel for the fire? Sure. But it doesn’t mean the flame has died out.

Lamar (2-0) at St. James (0-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | First meeting between schools

About the game | Not too many Class 5A schools would be considered underdogs playing against a Class A team. But not too many Class 5A schools looking to find their way are facing off against the best team in the lowest division. Lamar is the type of program that doesn’t worry about classification. It has 14 wins against higher-division teams in the last five seasons. 

Carolina Forest (2-0, 1-0) at Sumter (2-0, 1-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Sumter 29, Carolina Forest 20 (2017)

About the game | Sumter’s dominance in this region (prior to a two-year hiatus to a Midlands region) was all about size and speed. Frankly, the Gamecocks had way too much of it most years for the rest of the division’s liking. And now that they’re back, those same advantages are going to be mostly felt again. However, Carolina Forest is easily the best equipped squad in Region VI-5A to counter Sumter’s talent-laden roster.

Socastee (1-1, 1-1) at Conway (1-1, 1-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3; WLFF-FM 106.5

Last meeting | Conway 28, Socastee 8 (2019)

About the game | Breaking up Region VI-5A into multiple tiers is already looking fairly easy to do. Sumter and Carolina Forest are in the top group, and Socastee and Conway are in a second group fighting it out for third place. The winner of this game likely falls into that spot, as both of them have already taken down St. James. The Braves haven’t defeated Conway since 2014, but the talent between the two schools appears as close as its been since.

HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS

1. Myrtle Beach - No reason to doubt the Seahawks’ unanimous No. 1 state ranking

2. Carolina Forest - The showdown of the season comes in Week 3. Are the Panthers ready?

3. North Myrtle Beach - A pair of double-digit region wins has the Chiefs feeling good.

4. Green Sea Floyds - The Trojans got their stars rolling and picked up first 2020 victory

5. Aynor - Blue Jackets probably won’t win the region, but second place is within reach

*As compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin

REGION STANDINGS

Region VI-5A

1. CF/SUM 1-0

3. CON/SOC 1-1

5. STJ 0-2

Region VI-4A

1. NMB/WF 2-0

3. MB 1-0

4. WIL 1-1

5. SF 0-1

6. DAR/HART 0-2

Region VI-3A

1. DIL/GT/LOR 1-0

4. AYN 0-1

5. WAC 0-2

Region V-1A

1. JVILLE 2-0

2. LV 1-0

3. GSF 1-1

4. TVILLE 0-1

5. H-P 0-2

AREA STATS LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

PASSING YARDS

COMP-ATT-INT

TDS

Ryan Burger

MB

579

27-41-1

9

Alex Jones

STJ

198

14-30-3

2

Brice Faircloth

LOR

162

17-27-2

1

Kyle Watkins

CF

158

9-15-01

3

Carlton Terry

CON

129

18-33-1

2

NAME

SCHOOL

RUSHING YARDS

ATTEMPTS

AVERAGE

TDS

Nyliek Livingston

NMB

292

29

10.1

3

Kyle Watkins

CF

292

19

15.4

6

Noah Jones

AYN

282

54

5.2

3

Jaquan Dixon

GSF

214

39

5.5

5

Ayron Armstrong

STJ

207

48

4.3

1

Garrison Gasque

AYN

200

30

6.7

1

Luke Janack

CF

177

17

10.4

3

Aaron Graham

GSF

122

20

6.1

1

Brice Faircloth

LOR

113

18

6.3

0

Mo Belfield

CF

92

22

4.2

0

  

NAME

SCHOOL

RECEIVING YARDS

RECEPTIONS

AVG

TDS

Adam Randall

MB

216

9

24.0

4

J.J. Jones

MB

199

8

24.9

4

Raykwon Williams

MB

122

6

20.3

2

DJ Admill

CF

118

4

29.5

4

Justice Williams

STJ

93

3

31

1

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

I'm the editor of myhorrynews.com and the Carolina Forest Chronicle, a weekly newspaper in Horry County, South Carolina. I cover county government, the justice system and agriculture. Know of a story that needs to be covered? Call me at 843-488-7236.

