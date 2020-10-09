West Florence (2-0, 2-0) at Myrtle Beach (2-0, 1-0)
Time | 7:05 p.m.
Broadcast | WWMB-CW21; WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 21, West Florence 19 (2017)
About the game | Myrtle Beach’s film from the Georgetown game certainly won’t give West Florence any great insight — as the Seahawks got almost all of their production against the Bulldogs through the air. But it wasn’t because Mickey Wilson’s team was trying to run it up. With tailback Andrew Doss and receiver/back-up quarterback Ryan Burch both nursing minor injuries, Ryan Burger was forced to stick around a little longer than normal. Myrtle Beach actually attempted as many runs (24) as passes in the game, but having Doss and Burch available this week changes the dynamic of the offense considerably.
C.E. Murray (1-1) at Green Sea Floyds (1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 46-6 (2019 playoffs)
About the game | C.E. Murray looks like most Class A football programs at this point of the season. A bunch of players have contributed, but few in the skill positions have put together the type of performances to allow opponents to focus on a primary threat. Case in point: While most of Green Sea Floyds’ foes this year will try to slow to Jaquan Dixon, the War Eagles have three players who have at least 15 carries so far, but none have more than 20.
Waccamaw (0-2, 0-2) at Aynor (1-1, 0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Aynor 54-13 (2019)
About the game | Everyone was expecting a decent drop-off in the Aynor rushing attack this year after losing the likes of Andrew Brown and Fred Pollard. But the ground game has left the Blue Jackets still rushing for 336 yards per game after two weeks — 20 yards shy of the 2019 per-game totals. With Noah Jones (282 rushing yards) now playing quarterback and Garrison Gasque (200 yards) at running back, Aynor is still piling up yards and chewing up clock.
Georgetown (1-1, 1-0) at Loris (1-0, 1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240
Last meeting | Georgetown 18, Loris 0 (2017)
About the game | Don’t discount the impact of feeling like winners. While it was likely due to its previously scheduled season opener against Dillon getting postponed, Loris was able to start the year — and the Greg Mance era — with a victory. That’s not to say the Lions are going to be world beaters; there will clearly be struggles along the way. But even having the opportunity to start 2020 with a pair of region victories would go a long way toward building confidence in a program that has been lacking it for the last five years.
North Myrtle Beach (2-0, 2-0) at Wilson (1-1, 1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | Wilson 43, North Myrtle Beach 21
About the game | It doesn’t matter that North Myrtle Beach has made it look easy against its first two opponents. Nor does it matter that Wilson got boat-raced by region newcomer West Florence a couple weeks back. All the Chiefs are thinking about right now is how Wilson came to Little River last year and Zayshaun Rice kicked their butts. Old fuel for the fire? Sure. But it doesn’t mean the flame has died out.
Lamar (2-0) at St. James (0-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | Not too many Class 5A schools would be considered underdogs playing against a Class A team. But not too many Class 5A schools looking to find their way are facing off against the best team in the lowest division. Lamar is the type of program that doesn’t worry about classification. It has 14 wins against higher-division teams in the last five seasons.
Carolina Forest (2-0, 1-0) at Sumter (2-0, 1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Sumter 29, Carolina Forest 20 (2017)
About the game | Sumter’s dominance in this region (prior to a two-year hiatus to a Midlands region) was all about size and speed. Frankly, the Gamecocks had way too much of it most years for the rest of the division’s liking. And now that they’re back, those same advantages are going to be mostly felt again. However, Carolina Forest is easily the best equipped squad in Region VI-5A to counter Sumter’s talent-laden roster.
Socastee (1-1, 1-1) at Conway (1-1, 1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3; WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Conway 28, Socastee 8 (2019)
About the game | Breaking up Region VI-5A into multiple tiers is already looking fairly easy to do. Sumter and Carolina Forest are in the top group, and Socastee and Conway are in a second group fighting it out for third place. The winner of this game likely falls into that spot, as both of them have already taken down St. James. The Braves haven’t defeated Conway since 2014, but the talent between the two schools appears as close as its been since.
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS
1. Myrtle Beach - No reason to doubt the Seahawks’ unanimous No. 1 state ranking
2. Carolina Forest - The showdown of the season comes in Week 3. Are the Panthers ready?
3. North Myrtle Beach - A pair of double-digit region wins has the Chiefs feeling good.
4. Green Sea Floyds - The Trojans got their stars rolling and picked up first 2020 victory
5. Aynor - Blue Jackets probably won’t win the region, but second place is within reach
*As compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin
REGION STANDINGS
Region VI-5A
1. CF/SUM 1-0
3. CON/SOC 1-1
5. STJ 0-2
Region VI-4A
1. NMB/WF 2-0
3. MB 1-0
4. WIL 1-1
5. SF 0-1
6. DAR/HART 0-2
Region VI-3A
1. DIL/GT/LOR 1-0
4. AYN 0-1
5. WAC 0-2
Region V-1A
1. JVILLE 2-0
2. LV 1-0
3. GSF 1-1
4. TVILLE 0-1
5. H-P 0-2
AREA STATS LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
PASSING YARDS
COMP-ATT-INT
TDS
Ryan Burger
MB
579
27-41-1
9
Alex Jones
STJ
198
14-30-3
2
Brice Faircloth
LOR
162
17-27-2
1
Kyle Watkins
CF
158
9-15-01
3
Carlton Terry
CON
129
18-33-1
2
NAME
SCHOOL
RUSHING YARDS
ATTEMPTS
AVERAGE
TDS
Nyliek Livingston
NMB
292
29
10.1
3
Kyle Watkins
CF
292
19
15.4
6
Noah Jones
AYN
282
54
5.2
3
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
214
39
5.5
5
Ayron Armstrong
STJ
207
48
4.3
1
Garrison Gasque
AYN
200
30
6.7
1
Luke Janack
CF
177
17
10.4
3
Aaron Graham
GSF
122
20
6.1
1
Brice Faircloth
LOR
113
18
6.3
0
Mo Belfield
CF
92
22
4.2
0
NAME
SCHOOL
RECEIVING YARDS
RECEPTIONS
AVG
TDS
Adam Randall
MB
216
9
24.0
4
J.J. Jones
MB
199
8
24.9
4
Raykwon Williams
MB
122
6
20.3
2
DJ Admill
CF
118
4
29.5
4
Justice Williams
STJ
93
3
31
1
