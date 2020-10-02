The Trojans picked up their first win of the season thanks to a strong ground game Friday night.
Green Sea Floyds (1-1) defeated Hannah-Pamplico 28-12.
“I feel good for our kids and our coaches because they worked mighty hard this week,” head coach Joey Price said.
Following the season-opening loss to rival Lake View Monday night, Price said the team felt a little down. However, they “worked their tails off to get to [Friday].”
Despite giving up a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, the defending Class A state champions kicked things into high gear with senior running back Jaquan Dixon.
Dixon went for 33 yards on five carries in the opening drive, capping it with a five-yard touchdown run.
“We knew what we had to do this week and we went out there and got it done,” Dixon said. The senior finished the night with 22 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Just four days ago, Lake View held Dixon to under 60 yards.
“I didn’t feel right," Dixon said of the opening game. "It didn’t sit well in my stomach, so I had to make a change. I talked with my line, pushed them harder, worked them harder and that’s what they did.”
The ground game was critical for the Trojans Friday as Dixon’s teammate Aaron Graham also ran for over 100 yards, recording 104 yards on only eight carries. Graham’s 46-yard dash in the second quarter helped give Green Sea Floyds the lead. From there, the team never looked back.
“We got each other,” Dixon said. “We have to block for each other so we can get yards.”
Price agreed.
“Our goal is to always rush the ball for over 300 yards a game,” the coach said. “If we don’t get there, then we are going to keep working to get there.”
Green Sea Floyds extended the lead to 21-6 after a drive that consisted of Dixon rushing for 41 of the team's 53 yards. Dixon finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown plunge.
While Hannah-Pamplico did bring the game within nine before the fourth quarter, the Trojans' defense was too much for the Raiders and Dixon’s third touchdown on the night sealed the win with under than 90 seconds to play.
Prior to the game, the team honored their seniors, a moment that made Dixon appreciate the time that he has spent as a Trojan.
“Tonight made me realize that time doesn’t wait on anybody,” he said. “Senior year got here pretty quick."
The Trojans now will play host to C.E. Murray next Friday. GSF defeated C.E. Murray 46-6 in the playoffs last season en route to their back-to-back state titles.
“I’ve seen them a little bit and I know they have a great tradition and a great program,” Price said. “It won’t get any easier next week. We’re going to have to step it up a notch.”
Kickoff between C.E. Murray and Green Sea Floyds is set for 7:30 p.m.
