This story is part of the MyHorryNews 2021 high school football preview. The print edition will appear in the Myrtle Beach Herald, Horry Independent, Carolina Forest Chronicle, Loris Scene and North Strand News.
Joey Price has been dealing with the elephant in the room since his very first day as the Green Sea Floyds football coach.
The Trojans were coming off back-to-back Class A state championships when he arrived, and they had one of the best players in South Carolina back in uniform. Living up to the hype created by the titles and presence of Jaquan Dixon was next to impossible.
It may be the biggest lesson Green Sea Floyds takes into 2021.
“It’s not fair to the kids to put that kind of pressure on them,” Price said. “But the kids feel like they have a tradition now. Maybe before they didn’t. They have some expectations. I don’t think they’re happy with the fact that we didn’t make the playoffs and went 3-3. Those things carry into the next season.”
The .500 finish would have been enough to warrant a trip to the postseason during a typical year. However, nothing about last fall felt quite right.
Price called a few audibles along the way, maybe none bigger than moving then-sophomore Banks Lovett to quarterback after two games to get more out of the passing game. It was a glimpse to the future of Trojans football that is going to play out this fall — with Dixon taking his resume that included more than 4,000 career rushing yards and 70 total touchdowns to Georgia State.
A trio of pass catchers includes Austin Damron, a hybrid tight end and receiver starting his fourth year with the varsity team, Brayden Strickland and then the guy Price calls the receiver, running back and popcorn maker — Dan Johnson. While he’ll be next to Lovett in the back field on one play, he may split out wide the next.
He’s part of the flexed offense that may throw it more than any Trojan team in recent memory.
“We’re getting into throwing the ball more often. It’s not like we’re not going to run it,” Johnson said. “I don’t remember the last time everybody wanted to play receiver. Everybody can catch. I'm liking it. We’re coming into that comfort zone.”
It began to form in the final two games of last year, when Green Sea Floyds scored a combined 103 points in games against Timmonsville and Aynor. Even the loss to the Blue Jackets — one in which they scored 67 points of their own — wasn’t all bad.
By that point, the players knew it was their final game, having been eliminated from playoff contention. Yet, they were all looking at each other with an enjoyment that had been missing.
Price wants to keep them in that zone, too.
“I wish every kid could experience what these kids get to experience,” he said. “This is a tight-knit com- munity. They’re all from the same kind of place. We’re just trying to have fun playing football.”
