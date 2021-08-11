ABOUT THE TROJANS

Head coach: Joey Price

Record: 3-3 in one season at GSF and 243-53 overall

Last year: 3-3, 3rd place in Region V-1A, missed state play- offs

Returning starters: Seven offense, three defense

Players to watch: QB Banks Lovett, TE/DB Austin Damron, WR Brayden Strickland, LT Jesus Gutierrez, LB Kaden Watson, Breakout candidate: Dan Johnson is, as Price put it, about to bust out of Jaquan Dixon’s shadow. Johnson will move into that hybrid receiver/running back spot previously held by Dixon, and he’s also the team’s best defensive back.

Keys to success: Green Sea Floyds will have no choice but to get significant contributions from younger players, especial- ly on a defense that lost the majority of its production from last year’s team.