Kaden Watson spent most of Friday more worried about containing his food than a football.

Fighting a stomach virus, Green Sea Floyds’ junior fullback didn’t even ride to the game at Hannah-Pamplico with his team.

“He’s been throwing up all day,” Trojans coach Joey Price said. “He had to ride the cheerleader bus down here. … But when he got here, his Mom doctored him up and he played that whole game. … That says everything about him.”

Watson ran for a first down on fourth-and-6 with about a minute left in the game to seal a 30-26 win over the No. 9-ranked Raiders. The victory kept No. 10 Green Sea Floyds (5-1, 3-0 region) atop the region standings. A win over No. 7 Lake View next week would give the Trojans the region championship.

“I didn’t look for the first down,” Watson said of his final run. “I looked for the touchdown and ran behind my big ol’ offensive line. I knew they could get it done.”

Adaptability has defined the Trojans’ season. In a year upended by quarantines, schedule changes and injuries, Green Sea Floyds has been forced to make adjustments.

“I can’t say nothing about the effort of these kids," Price said. "We missed 28 out of the first 43 days of practice, and yet they find a way to keep coming back and trying to win games.”

Friday’s thriller showcased that ability to respond to challenges.

After a fruitless opening drive, the Trojans watched as Hannah-Pamplico needed to just two passes to take the lead. Raiders quarterback Zander Poston hit wideout Taeshawn Sellers on a 47-yard touchdown throw to make it 6-0 with 8:12 to play in the first (the PAT was no good).

Green Sea Floyds then responded with a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Banks Lovett to wideout Austin Damron. The Trojans hit their PAT to make it 7-6.

But again, the GSF defense struggled to contain the Raiders’ offense. With just under 6 minutes to play, Poston scrambled 39 yards for a score, though the Raiders failed to get any points after the touchdown.