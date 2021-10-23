Kaden Watson spent most of Friday more worried about containing his food than a football.
Fighting a stomach virus, Green Sea Floyds’ junior fullback didn’t even ride to the game at Hannah-Pamplico with his team.
“He’s been throwing up all day,” Trojans coach Joey Price said. “He had to ride the cheerleader bus down here. … But when he got here, his Mom doctored him up and he played that whole game. … That says everything about him.”
Watson ran for a first down on fourth-and-6 with about a minute left in the game to seal a 30-26 win over the No. 9-ranked Raiders. The victory kept No. 10 Green Sea Floyds (5-1, 3-0 region) atop the region standings. A win over No. 7 Lake View next week would give the Trojans the region championship.
“I didn’t look for the first down,” Watson said of his final run. “I looked for the touchdown and ran behind my big ol’ offensive line. I knew they could get it done.”
Adaptability has defined the Trojans’ season. In a year upended by quarantines, schedule changes and injuries, Green Sea Floyds has been forced to make adjustments.
“I can’t say nothing about the effort of these kids," Price said. "We missed 28 out of the first 43 days of practice, and yet they find a way to keep coming back and trying to win games.”
Friday’s thriller showcased that ability to respond to challenges.
After a fruitless opening drive, the Trojans watched as Hannah-Pamplico needed to just two passes to take the lead. Raiders quarterback Zander Poston hit wideout Taeshawn Sellers on a 47-yard touchdown throw to make it 6-0 with 8:12 to play in the first (the PAT was no good).
Green Sea Floyds then responded with a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Banks Lovett to wideout Austin Damron. The Trojans hit their PAT to make it 7-6.
But again, the GSF defense struggled to contain the Raiders’ offense. With just under 6 minutes to play, Poston scrambled 39 yards for a score, though the Raiders failed to get any points after the touchdown.
Green Sea Floyds looked like they would retake the lead, but Damron fumbled away the ball after catching a third-down pass deep in Hannah-Pamplico territory.
The first quarter ended with the Raiders up 12-7.
In the second, Hannah-Pamplico extended its lead with yet another big play, this one a 71-yard touchdown strike from Poston to James Davis. That made it 18-7 with 3:58 left in the half.
Despite their defensive struggles, the Trojans still found an answer, this time in the form of a 26-yard touchdown dash from running back Dan Johnson. GSF also got the two-point conversion, cutting the Raiders’ lead to 18-15.
That score held until halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Green Sea Floyds grabbed the momentum. The defense forced the Raiders to punt, and the punter mishandled the snap, allowing the Trojans to block it and recover the ball at the Hannah-Pamplico 23.
The Trojans needed two runs from running back Colby Thorndyke to find the end zone. His six-yard TD plunge put Green Sea Floyds ahead 22-18 at the 10:21 mark of the third quarter.
For a brief moment, the game’s seesawing looked as though it would continue. On their first play, Hannah-Pampico’s Floyd Eaddy ran 90 yards to the end zone, but the touchdown was called back because of a penalty.
Three plays later, Eaddy caught a pass and tried to get upfield but fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Thorndyke at the Raiders 35.
Green Sea Floyds wasted little time in capitalizing. Thorndyke punched it in on a one-yard run. A two-point conversion made the score 30-18.
Despite surrendering two quick touchdowns, the Raiders calmly drove the field and scored on a two-yard run from Poston. Eaddy ran in the two-point conversion, Hannah-Pamplico’s only successful attempt at getting points after a TD. With 4:21 left in the third, the score was 30-26 GSF.
Late in the third quarter, it was clear Thorndyke was hurt. He had ice on his left shoulder and was on the sidelines while the Trojans’ offense was on the field, which isn’t typical.
Watson filled in for him.
“We’ve got some kids that just step up,” Price said.
The only scoreless quarter of the game was the fourth, but it proved to be both bizarre and dramatic.
Early in the period, the Trojans drove to the Hannah-Pamplico 15. On third down, Damron dropped what would have been a first down and possibly a touchdown. But on a fourth-and-9, the Raiders appeared to bail the Trojans out when they were flagged for pass interference.
That call confused Price, who thought it had resulted in a first down for his team. The official said the penalty moved the ball half the distance to the goal and it was still fourth down. On the next play, the Trojans’ run was ruled short and the Raiders got the ball back.
Hannah-Pamplico wasted little time driving up the field, but they stalled at their own 41.
Facing a fourth-and-5, they opted to punt instead of going for the first down.
The decision seemed to pay off at first. Without Thorndyke at running back, the GSF offense sputtered and the Trojans faced a fourth down near midfield with 6:44 on the clock, more than enough time for a Raiders offense that had demonstrated its quick-strike potential.
At that point, Price asked Thorndyke, who is also the team’s punter, if he would be able to take the field just to punt. He agreed.
“All we said was that we hope they didn’t snap it over his head,” Price said.
Limited by the injury, Thorndyke bobbled the snap, but the delay proved beneficial. Hannah-Pamplico got flagged for roughing the punter, and the penalty gave Green Sea Floyds a first down.
“I told them I planned it,” Thorndyke joked after the game.
As Green Sea Floyds continued to grind minutes off the clock, they seemed to find a groove. A passing game that had been plagued by untimely drops all night suddenly got big plays from receivers. On a third-and-10, Damron snagged a ball near the sideline and kept his toes in bounds to sustain the drive. On a fourth-and-7, Johnson grabbed the ball and slipped a tackler, again moving the chains.
The deciding play came with 1:04 left on the clock. Coming out of a timeout, the Trojans faced a fourth-and-6 near the Hannah-Pamplico 15. They ran a play called “Three” that sent Johnson ahead to block for Watson.
No. 14 then picked his way for a first down, allowing the Trojans to take a knee and a key win.
“He executed perfectly,” Lovett, the quarterback, said. “We practice and practice just in case something happens. … Man, he did amazing.”
For Lovett, who was playing for the first time in weeks after going through concussion protocols, the moment was particularly special.
“Just happiness, man,” he said.
Although the Trojans could win the region title next week, Friday’s victory already has playoff implications.
“Now you know you’ve got at least one home playoff game locked up,” said Damron, the senior wideout. “It’s amazing because you don’t want to go on the road.”
Heading into next week’s showdown with Lake View, a big question for the Trojans will be the health of Thorndyke, who leads the team with 13 touchdowns. After the game, the senior was optimistic about returning and Price said he also hopes he’ll be available for the region championship.
“He’s a tough kid,” he said. “If anybody’ll be OK, he’ll be OK.”
But if they need someone to fill in, they’ve got a reliable backup.
“Coaches really get you ready for that,” Watson said. “We’re a small team. We’re going to need subs. Our whole team’s prepared to go into any spot at any time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.