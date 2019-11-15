The Green Sea Floyds Trojans kicked off their 2019 playoff run with an emphatic 65-0 win over St. John's Friday night.
Despite having three weeks off — and dealing with soggy field conditions — the Trojans wasted no time getting on the scoreboard.
Following the opening kickoff return, Jaquan Dixon scored on the next play to make it 6-0 within the first two minutes of the game.
"We were really concerned about the footing of our guys tonight," said Green Sea head coach Don Kiefer. "I was really proud of our efforts tonight despite playing in sloppy conditions."
After the Islanders were unable to get anything done offensively on their first drive of the game, the Trojans took control and Dixon was once again in the end zone making it 12-0 in the first quarter.
The Trojans defense was able to help with the early scoring thanks to a safety at the three minute mark of the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, it was Dixon for a third time finding the end zone and pushing the score to 20-0.
The second quarter was much like the first — a dominant running game and an overpowering defensive effort from the Trojans.
AJ Campbell increased the lead with a touchdown and the 6:20 mark and a two-point conversion made it 28-0.
The defense did not stop the pressure and forced a pick six that saw Bubba Elliot run back the interception to give Green Sea a 35-0 lead.
The Trojans would tack on another touchdown and a safety to give themselves a 44-0 lead at the half.
Despite the large lead, the Trojans did have some sloppy plays in the first half where they had to recover their own fumbles.
"We weren't flawless by any means," Kiefer said. “We saw a lot of balls on the ground and missed some snaps. Despite this, our guys were able to execute pretty well against a young but talented St. John's team."
The Trojans continues to pour in the points in the second half, recovering a fumble and scoring a touchdown on the opening kickoff. With less than 20 seconds to go in the third quarter, Aaron Graham went 65 yards to the house to push the Trojan lead to 58.
Green Sea Floyds scored its final touchdown of the night on a 62-yard run by Dan Johnson.
Green Sea Floyds will take on C.E. Murray next week at home in the third round of the Class 1A playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm. Nov. 22.
“We are going to remain humble, thankful and grateful,” Kiefer said. “We are not taking anything for granted, ever. We know that we could be beaten every week. We will continue to work hard and get better every single week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.