1207GSFfootball_JM15.JPG

Green Sea Floyds won the school's first state championship in 2018. Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar 26-20 at Benedict College in Columbia. Photo by Janet Morgan/Myrtle Beach Herald janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The scoreboard will be updated throughout the night.

Green Sea Floyds 0 Ridge Spring-Monetta 0 (Q1)

For in-game updates, follow reporter Ian Guerin on Twitter: @iguerin

For more info about Ridge Spring-Monetta, click here

For details about the GSF effort to repeat as state champions, click here and here

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.