A pair of Dunkin Lay touchdowns proved to be enough offense for Green Sea Floyds as the Trojans defeated South Columbus 14-13 Friday night.
The game was just the second of the season for Green Sea Floyds (1-1) and the team’s first home contest this year.
After a scoreless first quarter, South Columbus took a 7-0 lead with 6:51 left in the second. But the Trojans stormed right back, with Lay getting the TD and earning the two-point conversion.
GSF led 8-7 at the half. The Trojans extended that lead with just over a minute to play in the third on Lay's second score. South Columbus scored in the fourth quarter but missed the extra point and the Trojans held on for the victory.
Friday’s game was the first meeting between the teams in more than 20 years.
