The Green Sea Floyds Trojans must win their game against Latta next week if they want to see the playoffs after losing 42-21 to the visiting Hannah-Pamplico Raiders Friday night.
The loss means the Trojans have only won one game this season.
“We played about as good as we could play, besides the fact that we didn’t score when I thought we could have," Trojans head coach Joey Price said.
The Raiders got the ball first, but mere seconds into the game, quarterback Wade Poston was picked off by the Trojans’ Shamar Jordan. The Trojans couldn’t take advantage of the turnover and the Raiders eventually put the first points on the board with a Poston touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh McNeil.
The Raiders missed their extra point, so when the Trojans’ Deandre Simmons rushed it in for a touchdown and kicker Mario Castillo kept it between the goalposts, the Trojans took the lead.
But the Raiders took it back on their fifth possession when Poston completed a 25-yard pass to JT Thompkins and then snuck it in for the touchdown. Poston snuck in again for the two-point conversion to put them up 14-7, and the score didn’t change until after halftime. The Trojans never took the lead back.
“We’re working on speed, but we don’t have a lot of speed and that’s OK,” Price said. “Our guys work hard every day, they try hard every day. We’re small in numbers really. We have a freshman out there trying to play a North/South All-Star wide receiver. So those are the kinds of things we have to fight against. We’ve got a young team, and you can’t ask them to do more than they do every day. They go to work every day, they practice hard every day. They’re good kids that do the right thing every day.”
After halftime, the Raiders’ Jamarcus Williams rushed 75 yards for the team’s first touchdown of the third quarter. Later in the game, he rushed for a 64-yard touchdown.
“He’s a dude,” said Raiders head coach Jamie Johnson. “There’s a reason why Ian [Guerin] and them down there have him ranked 12th in the state for his class. And you can see what he can do; he can change the game in a heartbeat. I get yelled at about play-calling but the kid’s averaging like 15 yards a carry. I think I’d keep handing it to him.”
The Raiders’ other touchdowns in the second half came from a goal line rush from Logan Bass and a 29-yard touchdown pass from Poston to James Davis.
The Trojans’ two other touchdowns of the game came from a goal line rush from Deandre Simmons and a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Banks Lovett to Mason Huff.
Now all the Trojans can do is prepare for Latta.
“It’s called a finish game,” Price said. “It’s game 10. So we’re gonna try to finish.”
