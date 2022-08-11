ABOUT THE TROJANS

Head coach: Joey Price

Record: 9-6 in two seasons at Green Sea Floyds and 249-56 overall

Last year: 6-3, second place in Region V-1A, lost in second round of state playoffs

Returning starters: 5 offense, 5 defense

Players to watch: QB Banks Lovett, RB Kaden Watson, OL Isaac Shelley, LB Ben Thompson, LB Dylan McDowell, LB Dunkin Lay, DL Mason Huff

Breakout candidate: Running back Kanye Sweatman was just starting to really show what he could do last year as a part-time player when he went down midway through the season with an injury. Still, you can’t ignore a tailback who averaged 10 yards per carry when he was on the field.

Keys to success: Even with Jesus Gutierrez’s graduation, the offensive line at Green Sea Floyds has plenty of experience and a little bit of size to go along with it. For the time being, keeping those players healthy will dictate how many games the staff will have to build depth.