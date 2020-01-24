Donnie Kiefer developed Green Sea Floyds into the monster of Class A football in South Carolina.
And now the man with a pedigree for rebuilding football programs is going to try to do it again elsewhere.
Kiefer announced to local media Friday afternoon that he is leaving Green Sea. He did not specify which job that was for. However, earlier in the week, sources informed MyHorryNews.com that Kiefer was offered the position at Charleston’s West Ashley High School.
West Ashley announced Keifer's hiring Friday afternoon.
It effectively ends Kiefer’s three-year run in Horry County, one that produced Green Sea Floyds’s best stretch in school history, 28 victories and, of course, back-to-back Class A state championships.
“My time at [Green Sea Floyds] has been a blessing,” Kiefer wrote in the text message. “I will not be immediately available for comments.”
On Tuesday, Kiefer told MyHorryNews.com that he had been offered another position, but that he hadn’t accepted anything. He said that if he did, he would inform his players first.
That happened Friday, and Kiefer’s text message followed shortly after.
West Ashley will be Kiefer’s 11th stop since he became a head coach for the first time in 1986. He left all but one of those with a winning record, but he never stuck around for more than five seasons at any of them. Kiefer eclipsed the 250-win plateau during the 2019 playoffs.
West Ashley, a Class 5A school, was 2-8 last fall. It has never had a winning season since opening in 2000.
Green Sea Floyds Athletics Director Derek Martin did not immediately return messages seeking comment. As of 2 p.m. Friday, Kiefer’s job had not been posted through the Horry County Schools’ employment portal.
