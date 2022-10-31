Joey Price has resigned as the head football coach at Green Sea Floyds High School after three seasons.
Price, whose team was 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs, is 250-65 overall in a long career that included stops in both North Carolina and South Carolina and five state championships in the former.
“We appreciate Coach Price’s hard work and the impact he has had on our young men on and off the football field in his time at Green Sea Floyds,” GSF Athletics Director Derek Martin said Monday. “[Principal Nick] Harris and I look forward to starting our coaching search and finding the right candidate to lead our football team.”
The position, which has yet to be posted through Horry County Schools’ job portals, will likely draw a decent number of candidates. Green Sea Floyds is less than three calendar years removed from the back end of consecutive state championships under Donnie Kiefer.
However, the Trojans mostly struggled during Price’s tenure. The school was 10-16 overall. They did make the playoffs in 2021 (and would have in 2020 had it not been for a contracted postseason bracket due to the pandemic) and made the second round before falling to Baptist Hill.
This season, Green Sea Floyds took a significant step back. It was swept by region opponents and lost those games by an average of 19 points.
Immediately prior to taking over at Green Sea Floyds in March of 2020, Price was an assistant at Loris under Jamie Snider and was a finalist to replace him before the job ultimately went to Greg Mance. Price was also the head coach at St. James in 2017 and resigned after finishing 2-8.
