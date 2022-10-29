The Green Sea Floyds Trojans hoped to cap their regular season with a region victory Friday night but such was not the case.
The Latta Vikings took the contest 21-0, leaving the Trojans winless in region play. That also means Green Sea Floyds won't make the playoffs.
The Trojans were plagued most of the night with miscues and some untimely dropped passes.
A bright spot was the Trojan defense, who held the Vikings to just six second-half points.
“I wish our offense could have put some points on the board to help our defense tonight,” head coach Joey Price said.
The Vikings set the tone for the kind of game they wanted when they recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff. A few plays later, the Vikings fumbled the ball back to the Trojans. Two plays later, the Trojans fumbled it back to the Vikings.
Latta made use of the turnover, finding the end zone on the next play, making the score 7-0. The first quarter would end with that score.
Shortly into the second quarter, after being nailed deep in their own territory by a long punt, the Trojans were stopped just behind the goal line for a safety, bringing the score to 9-0.
Getting the ball back after the safety, the Trojans drove the field for another touchdown, taking the score to 15-0.
Just before the half, the Trojans were knocking on the door for a touchdown but couldn’t punch it in on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
Latta went into the dressing room at halftime leading 15-0.
They would add one more score with less than two minutes gone in the opening moments of the third quarter. After a missed two-point conversion, the Vikings jumped out to a 21-0 lead.
The Green Sea Floyds defense found renewed life somewhere and put an end to the Vikings scoring from that point on.
Price said his team, especially the defense, played well.
“That was a tough team,” Price said. “They were fast and made some key plays that we didn’t”
He said what the team has been through, not only in this season but also the last couple of COVID-shortened seasons, shows their heart.
The Trojans finished the season 1-9 overall and 0-4 in region play.
