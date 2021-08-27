BLACKSBURG | Green Sea Floyds got on the board early, but Blacksburg pulled ahead and held on late to outlast the Trojans 22-14 Friday night.
GSF (0-1) started strong, opening the game with a 57-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run from Kaden Watson. Quarterback Banks Lovett punched it in to make the score 8-0 Trojans with just under 10 minutes to play in the opening quarter.
Blacksburg (1-1) had turnovers on four of its five first-half possessions, but the Trojans couldn't take advantage. Blacksburg's Lee Martin scored on a 46-yard touchdown run with 28.7 seconds left in the first quarter. Sam McSwain added the two-point conversion run to tie the game.
After a scoreless second quarter, the Trojans looked to take the lead in the third, but an 8-yard touchdown run by Dunkin Lay was erased by a chop block penalty. The Trojans were flagged on three of the next four plays, pushing them from the Blacksburg 8 to the 32. They saw the once-promising drive end in a Blacksburg interception.
That seemed to shift the game's momentum. Lee Martin scored on a 47-yard touchdown run on the next series to give Blacksburg a 14-8 lead with 1:49 left in the third quarter.
Green Sea Floyds got off to a solid start on its next series with a 19-yard run by Dan Johnson and a 20-yard run by Lay. But the Trojans drive stalled out after a holding penalty and two incomplete passes.
Then disaster struck for the Trojans when a high snap over the punter's head was recovered by Blacksburg at the 16 yard line late in the third.
Blacksburg capitalized on the miscue with Dre Buckson scoring on a 2-yard run with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Caleb Martin added a two-point conversion run for a 22-8 Blacksburg lead.
The Trojans kept things interesting, though, and got a 4-yard touchdown run from Johnson with about four minutes left in the game. Johnson had a 35-yard run and a pair of 13-yard runs on the drive. The two-point conversion attempt was no good.
Green Sea Floyds did not get another offensive series as Blacksburg's Buckson and McSwain picked up key first downs to run out the clock.
The Trojans will look to regroup next week as they prepare to face Aynor (1-0).
Scott Powell writes for the Gaffney Ledger.
