While only two teams from Horry County are ranked in this week's state football polls, another local squad has entered the discussion.
Green Sea Floyds is now receiving votes again after putting together three straight victories and picking up a region win last week against Johnsonville. The Trojans joined area ranked teams Myrtle Beach (No. 3 in Class 4A) and Aynor (No. 10 in Class 3A) as well as North Myrtle Beach, which is receiving votes in Class 4A.
The Seahawks and Chiefs are among five squads from the seven-team Region VI-4A who appear somewhere in the Class 4A rankings, along with South Florence (No. 6), West Florence (No. 9) and Hartsville (receiving votes).
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Dorman
7. Spring Valley
8. Sumter
9. Riverside
10. Lexington
Others receiving votes: Chapin, Hillcrest, Goose Creek, Cane Bay, Spartanburg
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (17)
2. Greenville
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. South Florence
7. Beaufort
8. York
9. West Florence
10. Catawba Ridge
Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Indian Land, May River, North Myrtle Beach, Irmo, South Aiken
Class 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Brookland-Cayce
7. Gilbert
8. Powdersville
9. Lower Richland
10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Hanahan, Chester, Fairfield Central, Seneca
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (17)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Barnwell
6. Saluda
7. Timberland
8. Christ Church
9. Phillip Simmons
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph’s, Andrews, Andrew Jackson, Cheraw, Newberry
Class A
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Ridge Spring-Monetta
4. Lamar
5. Hannah-Pamplico
6. Whale Branch
7. Baptist Hill
8. Lake View
9. Great Falls
10. Dixie
Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Green Sea Floyds, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Calhoun County
This week’s voters: James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp WHRI; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Tim Lieble, Sumter Item; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Pete Yanity, WSPA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.