COLUMBIA | Domination.
Green Sea Floyds left no doubt that it was the best team in Class A this season, muscling over, around and through Ridge Spring-Monetta with a 48-12 win in the state championship on Friday at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
Jaquan Dixon and Bubba Elliott combined for five touchdowns and nearly 250 yards rushing in the blowout, while the Trojans’ defense held its 10th straight opponent to 12 points or fewer. Dan Johnson added a pair of first-half interceptions, Aaron Graham had another that he returned 53 yards for a score and coach Donnie Kiefer’s defense recorded (unofficially) eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
The Trojans, who failed to advance past the third round of the playoffs from the school’s opening in the mid-1970s until last season, have now won back-to-back state championships.
Check back later for more coverage of the Trojans' state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.