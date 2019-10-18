Green Sea Floyds' dominance was evident Friday night during their 42-6 win over the Lake View.
The win gave the Trojans a 6-1 record, setting them up as the top dog in the region and giving them prime position in the playoffs, which are just weeks away.
“Any time you're up against Lake View, you’re going to have to play football,” said Trojans coach Donnie Kiefer. “This is not the end of them by far. I’m sure they’ll be back and we may end up seeing them again [in the playoffs]. I know if we do, it’s going to be way tougher the next time.”
Running back Anwain Graham, quarterback Bubba Elliot and running back Jaquan Dixon all got their fair share of carries, and their production wasn't surprising. Going into the game, the three were all Top 10-ranked rushers in the area, and each was averaging more than 10 yards per carry.
Before Friday, GSF had already demonstrated their powerful offense. The Trojans were averaging 378 yards per game, including 341 rushing yards, and had scored an average of almost 42 points per game. The team had also turned the ball over just three times all season (one interception and two fumbles).
The Trojan defense has been equally powerful, allowing fewer than 13 points per game. That performance continued at the Lake View football field as the Trojans' quick defense seemed to be prepared for the Wild Gators' every move.
The Trojans established themselves early in the game when Jaquan Dixon ran the ball 73 yards for a touchdown with under eight minutes to go in the first quarter. And when Lake View fumbled near their own end zone, Green Sea Floyds capitalized, ending their short drive when Bubba Elliot threw a touchdown to senior wideout Ethan Damron.
Lake View fumbled again on their next possession during a failed punt attempt. A 5-yard run by Dixon added to the Trojans' lead.
“Everything wasn’t going to be perfect, but we did everything on offense and defense, we did everything right and we ended up with a W,” Dixon said. “We thought it was going to be really tough, but we executed on everything.”
In the second quarter, Anwain Graham ran for a 15-yard touchdown. Although the Trojans missed the extra point, the score put them up 27-0, a margin that remained on the board the rest of the first half.
The half ended with a Trojan player getting ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. Other penalties also kept the Trojans from getting even more yards and possibly more points.
“We were far from perfect,” Kiefer said. “We made some mistakes. Penalties, especially, we hurt ourselves with some penalties and didn’t do some good things, but that’s part of the game. We’ll get better.”
The Trojans kept up their energy and extended their lead in the second half, getting touchdowns from Dixon and A.J. Campbell.
“He can go, too,” the coach said of Campbell. “He’s overlooked a lot of times, but he can go.”
Lake View finally managed to get on the board in the third quarter when Ja’Correus Ford finished a march down the field with a 16-yard touchdown run. But they left points on the board when they failed to make a 2-point conversion and couldn’t score again the rest of the game.
“Our team played great,” Kiefer said. “Everybody did their job. That’s one of the things we talk about; everybody has to be accountable; everybody has to win their own one-on-one battles. Even though football is a team sport, with 11 guys playing at a time, if every individual wins their one-on-one battle, then you can win the game.”
