Green Sea Floyds 48 Ridge Spring-Monetta 12 (FINAL)
COLUMBIA — Green Sea Floyds started fast, made a couple huge interceptions and jumped all over Ridge Spring-Monetta in the Class A state championship game.
As a result, Donnie Kiefer’s team won a second straight state championship 48-12 at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
Bubba Elliott and Co. took advantage of a short field on their opening possession, getting a 14-yard scamper from the quarterback less than five minutes into the game. Less than two minutes after that, Aaron Graham’s pick-six from 53 yards out made it a two-score game.
Jaquan Dixon busted off a 28-yard touchdown run with 3:57 left in the first half and chased it with a two-point conversion run to make up for the one missed extra point earlier. That drive started when Dan Johnson picked off an Rem Leaphart pass at the Green Sea Floyds’ 5 five yard, preserving the shut out at least for a little longer.
Johnson then added another pick just before the break.
The game was delayed for more than 12 total minutes in the first half, thanks to clock malfunctions.
In the third quarter, GSF started strong with Dixon scoring his second TD of the night on a seven-yard run at the 10:32 mark.
RS-M finally got on the board with 3:32 left in the third quarter when Rem Leaphart hit Daniel Harris with a 5-yard TD pass.
But the Trojans found the end zone early in the fourth quarter when Elliott ran it in from three yards out.
A few minutes later, RS-M's Leaphart connected with Harris again, this time for a 16-yard TD pass with 9:34 left in the game.
However, GSF again showed its dominance with Dixon's third touchdown of the night. That was followed by an Anwain Graham TD with 5:30 to play.
