Check MyHorryNews.com this week for previews of each Horry County high school football team and profiles of key players. A 96-page special edition will be inside this week's newspapers. For even more coverage, scan the QR codes on the cover of the special edition for digital features about select players.
Paydirt. Earnings. Wins.
No matter what you want to call success on the football field, Horry County is out to prove that its run of the not-so-distant past wasn’t some cyclical flash in the pan. The nine teams believe last fall was the anomaly, one caused by the pandemic’s lingering effect on the game.
And now they want to show just how strong its programs really are.
To do that, Horry County will have to navigate arguably its biggest exodus of star power in some time. Gone are Luke Janack and Adam Randall and Ryan Burger and Carlton Terry II and Jesus Gutierrez and TJ Cox and Elijah Vereen. Those players were picked for plenty of accolades, not just because of one season under the lights but their impact over two or three. They rose up the ranks, and their respective teams supplemented their talent with others.
With each of them having graduated, we are left wondering just how much some of the area’s teams will have to start over.
“We’re going to cycle,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “Each school individually is going to cycle. You’re going to go through ups and downs. Horry County will cycle up and down.”
Oh, we’ve seen the ups.
In 2015, the last time this district had an overall losing record, the nine Horry County programs won 48.1% of their games. Each subsequent year through 2019, the percentage ticked up slightly. Postseason success was quantifiable as well, with programs combining to win a total of 13 playoff games in both 2018 and 2019.
The first pandemic season of 2020 — when the overall percentage dipped below 60 again and the teams totaled six playoff wins — was seen as the outlier, or so we thought.
Last fall, it came down to earth. Both metrics showed that it was the area’s worst season in five years, as the teams combined to win just five playoff games and the overall winning clip dropped below 54%. Aynor, Green Sea Floyds and Myrtle Beach had winning records, Carolina Forest and North Myrtle Beach finished 5-5 and Loris, Conway, Socastee and St. James all finished below .500. Every team in the county was affected by preseason or in-season quarantines. Games were wiped from the books, and somewhere in the neighborhood of 17 full weeks of practice time was missed. Clearly, that didn’t resonate well for the coaches.
Nor is it something they care to talk about all that much now. They’re too busy looking ahead.
But what will it take for a county deemed to be one of the strongest in the state over the past few years to return to form? The players themselves might be the better answer.
After all, it’s on them.
“We definitely had our ups and downs,” Carolina Forest quarterback Scott Saylor said. “But at the end of the day, we’re still playing the game we love. It’s an honor to play football.”
Said North Myrtle Beach lineman Jamari Brooks: “I’ve got to make sure I do everything right. I’ve got to set the example.”
That unknown is part of the excitement of the game for the men charged with leading. From Green Sea Floyds to St. James and all points between, every coach in Horry County is looking at his roster wondering which future star could emerge.
Because no matter whom you ask, it’s not that the star power is gone for good. It’s just that we haven’t been properly introduced to the next batch.
“Who knows what the ceiling is at Socastee and Horry County in general,” Braves coach Ben Hampton said. “The reality is you could be on the cusp and so far away depending on how the ball bounces. The decision is in the hands of young men out on the field on Friday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.