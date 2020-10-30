1023 NMB football_JM16.JPG

North Myrtle Beach beats West Florence on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Dillon 63 Loris 27 (FINAL)

Aynor 67 Green Sea Floyds 48 (FINAL)

South Florence 14 Myrtle Beach 38 (FINAL)

Beaufort 20 Carolina Forest 40 (FINAL)

Conway 7 St. James 28 (FINAL)

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.