Myrtle Beach and Loris scrimmage on Saturday morning with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Loris players kept their belongings in small buckets with their names written on duct tape.Those on the sidelines wore masks and fans were spaced apart in the stands. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night:

Socastee 24 Sumter 7 (Q4)

Myrtle Beach 48  Darlington 0 (Halftime)

Carolina Forest 40 South Florence 0  (Q3) 

Aynor 0 Lakewood 0 

North Myrtle Beach 23 Hartsville 21 (Halftime)

Conway 21 St. James 9 (Halftime)

Lake View & Green Sea Floyds moved to 7 PM Monday

*The Loris-Dillon game has been moved to Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

