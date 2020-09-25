Scores will be updated throughout the night:
Socastee 24 Sumter 7 (Q4)
Myrtle Beach 48 Darlington 0 (Halftime)
Carolina Forest 40 South Florence 0 (Q3)
Aynor 0 Lakewood 0
North Myrtle Beach 23 Hartsville 21 (Halftime)
Conway 21 St. James 9 (Halftime)
Lake View & Green Sea Floyds moved to 7 PM Monday
*The Loris-Dillon game has been moved to Monday at 6:30 p.m.
