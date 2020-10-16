Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Carolina Forest 34, Socastee 0 (Q2)
Myrtle Beach 21, Hartsville 21 (Q2)
North Myrtle Beach 21, Darlington 6 (Q2)
Sumter 29, St. James 7 (Q2)
West Florence 14, Conway 0 (Q2)
Aynor 20, Georgetown 0 (Q2)
Thursday
Green Sea Floyds 14, Johnsonville 32 (FINAL)
