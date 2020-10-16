1002 CF football_JM03.JPG

Carolina Forest’s Connor Meehan and C.J. Shupe double check plays late in the 42-0 win over Conway on Friday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Carolina Forest 34, Socastee 0 (Q2)

Myrtle Beach 21, Hartsville 21 (Q2)

North Myrtle Beach 21, Darlington 6 (Q2)

Sumter 29, St. James 7 (Q2)

West Florence 14, Conway 0 (Q2)

Aynor 20, Georgetown 0 (Q2)

Thursday

Green Sea Floyds 14, Johnsonville 32 (FINAL)

