Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Conway 0 Carolina Forest 42 (FINAL)
Aynor 34 Dillon 40 (FINAL)
Hannah-Pamplico 12 Green Sea Floyds 28 (FINAL)
Loris 12 Waccamaw 7 (FINAL)
Myrtle Beach 41 Georgetown 7 (FINAL)
South Florence 7 North Myrtle Beach 35 (FINAL)
Socastee 20 St. James 14 (FINAL)
