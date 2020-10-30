1009 MB Football_JM12.JPG

Myrtle Beach’s Andrew Doss rushes in the game with West Florence on Friday. Myrtle Beach won 51-14. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Aynor (4-1) at Green Sea Floyds (2-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Aynor 36, Green Sea Floyds 22 (2019)

About the game | If you want to see how much difference a year made for Green Sea Floyds, this game could be an excellent indication. Yes, the Trojans’ offense has been starting to get its feet under it as 2020 progresses, but it is clearly still having some issue against powerful running teams. That’s not a good sign when you’re lining up against Aynor. The Blue Jackets are rushing for 350 yards per game, averaging an eye-popping 6.2 yards per carry as a team and have scored 34, 38 and 51 points in their last three games. What’s more, all that offense is a pick-your-poison situation for opponents, who have trouble keeping up with so many ball carriers.

Beaufort (4-0) at Carolina Forest (4-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Beaufort 49, Carolina Forest 35 (2013)

About the game | When you allow an average of less than a touchdown a game, it really doesn’t matter who you’re playing; folks are going to respect your defense. That’s exactly why Carolina Forest agreed to this last-minute game against Beaufort. The Panthers need a solid test prior to the playoffs against an opponent who defends like the best squads in Class 5A. The Eagles so far have allowed opponents a measly 127 yards per game. If Carolina Forest rolls, it’ll be saying more than what Kyle Watkins and his backfield mates have done against most of the schedule so far.

Dillon (3-0, 3-0) at Loris (2-1, 2-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240

Last meeting | Dillon 51, Loris 20 (2019)

About the game | In 2014, Loris looked like it was finally starting to close the gap on region powerhouse Dillon. The Lions played the Wildcats as close as anyone in then-Class 2A that year, and it came during the playoffs. But then the wheels fell off any chance of really making this a rivalry. Dillon has won the ensuing four games by an average score of 45-11. The closest game in that span was decided by 19 points. It’s a bleak reality for a Loris squad that has no choice but to win this game if it wants to make the playoffs.

Conway (1-4) at St. James (1-4)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5

Last meeting | Conway 21, St. James 16 (Week 1)

About the game | This game will have dramatically less meaning as a non-region contest than it did during Week 1 when the two played to open the region slate. Still, with the non-playoff mindsets — and more importantly, the talent level — being so close, this could be one of the best games in the area this week. Keep an eye on St. James tailback Ayron Armstrong and Conway quarterback Carlton Terry Jr., who will each be hoping to improve upon their strong performances from the first time around while their opponent has more immediate film on them.

South Florence (1-4, 1-3) at Myrtle Beach (4-1, 3-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9

Last meeting | South Florence 48, Myrtle Beach 21 (2013)

About the game | The first thought many people had last week after Myrtle Beach’s turnover-induced loss at Wilson was “I feel bad for South Florence.” No matter how you shake it, last week’s loss withstanding, the Seahawks are among a very small number of teams expected to compete for a state championship. You don’t get that type of recognition from around the state unless your ceiling is really high. As long as Myrtle Beach eliminates the fumbles and interceptions from its game, this one could be out of hand before the end of the first quarter.

AREA STANDINGS

REGION VI-5A

1. SUM 4-0*

2. CF 3-1**

3. SOC 2-2

4. CON 1-3

5. STJ 0-4 

*Clinched region championship

**Clinched second place

REGION VI-4A

1. NMB 5-0*

2. MB 3-1

3. WIL 3-2

4. WF 2-2

5. HART/SF 1-3

7. DAR 0-4

*Clinched playoff berth

REGION VII-3A

1. DIL 3-0

2. AYN 3-1

3. LOR 2-1

4. GT 1-3

5. WAC 0-4

REGION V-1A

1. LV 4-0*

2. JVILLE 3-1**

3. GSF 2-2

4. H-P 1-3

5. TVILLE 0-4

*Clinched region championship

**Clinched second place

HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS

1. North Myrtle Beach - Everything has gone the Chiefs’ way so far

2. Myrtle Beach - Loss to Wilson hurt, but it’s moot if Seahawks win next two games

3. Carolina Forest - Panthers already know their playoff situation with two weeks to prep

4. Aynor - Another playoff berth is in hand and the Blue Jackets have time to improve

5. Loris - Even a slim chance at a playoff berth is a step forward for this program this year

AREA STATS LEADERS 

NAME

SCHOOL

PASSING YARDS

COMP-ATT-INT

TDS

Ryan Burger

MB

1,278

79-120-3

15

Cam Freeman

NMB

525

27-53-1

6

Kyle Watkins

CF

478

31-46-3

6

Brice Faircloth

LOR

445

37-61-2

3

Carlton Terry

CON

331

42-88-3

3

  

NAME

SCHOOL

RUSHING YARDS

ATTEMPTS

AVERAGE

TDS

Jaquan Dixon

GSF

699

88

7.9

12

Nyliek Livingston

NMB

665

88

7.6

7

Kyle Watkins

CF

608

59

10.3

11

Noah Jones

AYN

506

100

5.1

5

Luke Janack

CF

502

48

10.5

11

Andrew Doss

MB

405

52

7.8

5

Ayron Armstrong

STJ

392

110

3.6

2

Garrison Gasque

AYN

392

56

7.0

2

Ahmad Gerald

AYN

340

42

8.1

8

Brice Faircloth

LOR

268

47

5.7

2

NAME

SCHOOL

RECEIVING YARDS

RECEPTIONS

AVG

TDS

Adam Randall

MB

556

26

21.4

8

J.J. Jones

MB

391

22

17.8

5

Xavier Anderson

NMB

336

10

33.6

4

Adam Janack

CF

254

12

21.2

2

Chris Gilchrist

LOR

165

11

15.0

0

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.