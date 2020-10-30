Aynor (4-1) at Green Sea Floyds (2-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Aynor 36, Green Sea Floyds 22 (2019)
About the game | If you want to see how much difference a year made for Green Sea Floyds, this game could be an excellent indication. Yes, the Trojans’ offense has been starting to get its feet under it as 2020 progresses, but it is clearly still having some issue against powerful running teams. That’s not a good sign when you’re lining up against Aynor. The Blue Jackets are rushing for 350 yards per game, averaging an eye-popping 6.2 yards per carry as a team and have scored 34, 38 and 51 points in their last three games. What’s more, all that offense is a pick-your-poison situation for opponents, who have trouble keeping up with so many ball carriers.
Beaufort (4-0) at Carolina Forest (4-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Beaufort 49, Carolina Forest 35 (2013)
About the game | When you allow an average of less than a touchdown a game, it really doesn’t matter who you’re playing; folks are going to respect your defense. That’s exactly why Carolina Forest agreed to this last-minute game against Beaufort. The Panthers need a solid test prior to the playoffs against an opponent who defends like the best squads in Class 5A. The Eagles so far have allowed opponents a measly 127 yards per game. If Carolina Forest rolls, it’ll be saying more than what Kyle Watkins and his backfield mates have done against most of the schedule so far.
Dillon (3-0, 3-0) at Loris (2-1, 2-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240
Last meeting | Dillon 51, Loris 20 (2019)
About the game | In 2014, Loris looked like it was finally starting to close the gap on region powerhouse Dillon. The Lions played the Wildcats as close as anyone in then-Class 2A that year, and it came during the playoffs. But then the wheels fell off any chance of really making this a rivalry. Dillon has won the ensuing four games by an average score of 45-11. The closest game in that span was decided by 19 points. It’s a bleak reality for a Loris squad that has no choice but to win this game if it wants to make the playoffs.
Conway (1-4) at St. James (1-4)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Conway 21, St. James 16 (Week 1)
About the game | This game will have dramatically less meaning as a non-region contest than it did during Week 1 when the two played to open the region slate. Still, with the non-playoff mindsets — and more importantly, the talent level — being so close, this could be one of the best games in the area this week. Keep an eye on St. James tailback Ayron Armstrong and Conway quarterback Carlton Terry Jr., who will each be hoping to improve upon their strong performances from the first time around while their opponent has more immediate film on them.
South Florence (1-4, 1-3) at Myrtle Beach (4-1, 3-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | South Florence 48, Myrtle Beach 21 (2013)
About the game | The first thought many people had last week after Myrtle Beach’s turnover-induced loss at Wilson was “I feel bad for South Florence.” No matter how you shake it, last week’s loss withstanding, the Seahawks are among a very small number of teams expected to compete for a state championship. You don’t get that type of recognition from around the state unless your ceiling is really high. As long as Myrtle Beach eliminates the fumbles and interceptions from its game, this one could be out of hand before the end of the first quarter.
AREA STANDINGS
REGION VI-5A
1. SUM 4-0*
2. CF 3-1**
3. SOC 2-2
4. CON 1-3
5. STJ 0-4
*Clinched region championship
**Clinched second place
REGION VI-4A
1. NMB 5-0*
2. MB 3-1
3. WIL 3-2
4. WF 2-2
5. HART/SF 1-3
7. DAR 0-4
*Clinched playoff berth
REGION VII-3A
1. DIL 3-0
2. AYN 3-1
3. LOR 2-1
4. GT 1-3
5. WAC 0-4
REGION V-1A
1. LV 4-0*
2. JVILLE 3-1**
3. GSF 2-2
4. H-P 1-3
5. TVILLE 0-4
*Clinched region championship
**Clinched second place
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS
1. North Myrtle Beach - Everything has gone the Chiefs’ way so far
2. Myrtle Beach - Loss to Wilson hurt, but it’s moot if Seahawks win next two games
3. Carolina Forest - Panthers already know their playoff situation with two weeks to prep
4. Aynor - Another playoff berth is in hand and the Blue Jackets have time to improve
5. Loris - Even a slim chance at a playoff berth is a step forward for this program this year
AREA STATS LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
PASSING YARDS
COMP-ATT-INT
TDS
Ryan Burger
MB
1,278
79-120-3
15
Cam Freeman
NMB
525
27-53-1
6
Kyle Watkins
CF
478
31-46-3
6
Brice Faircloth
LOR
445
37-61-2
3
Carlton Terry
CON
331
42-88-3
3
NAME
SCHOOL
RUSHING YARDS
ATTEMPTS
AVERAGE
TDS
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
699
88
7.9
12
Nyliek Livingston
NMB
665
88
7.6
7
Kyle Watkins
CF
608
59
10.3
11
Noah Jones
AYN
506
100
5.1
5
Luke Janack
CF
502
48
10.5
11
Andrew Doss
MB
405
52
7.8
5
Ayron Armstrong
STJ
392
110
3.6
2
Garrison Gasque
AYN
392
56
7.0
2
Ahmad Gerald
AYN
340
42
8.1
8
Brice Faircloth
LOR
268
47
5.7
2
NAME
SCHOOL
RECEIVING YARDS
RECEPTIONS
AVG
TDS
Adam Randall
MB
556
26
21.4
8
J.J. Jones
MB
391
22
17.8
5
Xavier Anderson
NMB
336
10
33.6
4
Adam Janack
CF
254
12
21.2
2
Chris Gilchrist
LOR
165
11
15.0
0
