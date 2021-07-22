But for eight local teams — even the ones whose coaches have made their feelings known about the breadth of 7-on-7 events — the chance to do anything in late July is no longer taken for granted.
“Last year was a circus. That is an understatement. We were custodians,” second-year Loris coach Greg Mance said. “We couldn’t practice with a ball. We’re trying to put in an offense and a defense and we couldn’t go against each other. Nobody knew what they were doing. Now, we’re able to prepare our football team. We can practice four days a week Monday through Thursday, lift weights. This is full-blown football right now. This is what it’s all about.”
Seven Horry County squads and Waccamaw got together Wednesday at St. James for the Sharks’ FCA-sponsored event.
North Myrtle Beach, Socastee, Loris and Green Sea Floyds paired off for the early session, with Waccamaw joining Conway, Carolina Forest and St. James for the late groupings. The teams traded passing routes, and despite a small number of collisions on deep throws, everyone appeared to come out unscathed.
That last part is key, as fall camps will open for South Carolina teams on July 30. The first scrimmages are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5, with the annual CNB Kickoff Classic at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadiums taking place on Friday, Aug. 13.
The regular season then begins the following week.
Wednesday’s 7-on-7 will be the final offseason competition for all eight of these teams. Myrtle Beach elects not to play any this late in the summer, and Aynor previously completed its offseason outside schedule.
For St. James coach Tommy Norwood, this last get-together was about more than just a few runs through the offenses.
“It seems like it’s a couple years before COVID. It’s a sense of normality,” Norwood said. “The kids love being out here. The coaches are just glad to getting back to the way it was before last year. It’s nice to see eight teams coming in here.”
That opportunity was utilized in different ways by the attending teams.
Of course, those who have regular sets that involve more passing tend to get more out of them. That was true for Loris, which under Mance intends to continue to develop more of a vertical game and make that a bigger part of its playbook.
“This is our offense,” Mance said. “The thing we like about the 7-on-7s is you’re working with your defensive coaches. You’re working your offensive coaches, quarterbacks, keys and reads, the receivers are learning how to read coverages. This is just unbelievable for us. You want your kids to come out and compete, and at the end of the day, you want to develop players. It’s about developing your kids and getting them ready for the season.”
