Carlton Terry II wanted to impress.
His high school teammates, his father and coach, and maybe even a college scout or two.
The Conway receiver checked all the boxes during Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The senior finished with a game-high nine receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in South’s 20-17 victory.
“To come out here and do what I did today was totally unexpected,” Terry said. “But I just played my game and what we practiced all week. It helped me do what I had to do.”
Terry was a clear target early for starting South quarterback Ryan Burger of Myrtle Beach. The two linked up for three first-down receptions (including the 23-yard touchdown grab) on the opening drive of the game. In total, eight of Terry’s catches were thrown by Burger.
It was the perfect cap to an all-star week for a player who switched positions in the offseason and was still second in the area in receiving yards during his third and final year in a Tiger uniform. He started picking up small-college offers midway through the season and added one from Wofford after Thursday’s Touchstone Energy Bowl morning practice session.
For his efforts Saturday, Terry was named as the South Offensive MVP, the first such player from Horry County to earn that honor since Myrtle Beach’s Tyler Knox earned defensive honors in 2011.
Terry — whose father and Conway coach Carlton Terry Sr. was a 1986 selection — was among five Horry County athletes picked for the game. He was joined by Myrtle Beach quarterback Burger and receiver Adam Randall, Green Sea Floyds offensive lineman Jesus Gutierrez and Carolina Forest running back and punter Luke Janack.
“It meant a lot to me,” Burger said of his selection. “I’m really honored to be a part of North South. Being able to play at Doug Shaw one last time with this incredible staff, winning at Doug Shaw for that last time, it’s been a fun ride.”
Burger finished the game 16-of-21 passing with two touchdowns — one to Terry and another to Randall — and 159 yards. Randall ended with 53 yards and that score on three receptions.
Janack was limited to just one carry in the game. However, he made an impact with his punting, where he had five boots, averaged 42.8 yards and pinned North inside its 10-yard line twice.
GETTING BACK INTO A RHYTHM
After the game was canceled last year, Saturday’s event marked not only a return to all-star football, but also at a higher level than is typically expected out of this game.
The cancellation of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas meant the Touchstone Energy Bowl had first pick for the state’s seniors. Many of those who participated Saturday would have previously been playing in the Shrine.
It led to an increase in college recruiters throughout the week and much more attention on this game from a statewide perspective.
It isn’t yet known how the two games will look moving forward. However, Touchstone game director Scott Earley thinks Saturday — his first in charge — made the right type of impression.
“When I saw everyone walk out of here healthy and happy and appreciative, that’s what life is all about to me,” Earley said. “I’m gonna rest a little bit. But when you give me a year, we’re going to blow it up down here.”
RANDALL MISSES OUT ON MR. FOOTBALL AWARD
Hilton Head linebacker Jaylen Sneed was named the 2021 South Carolina Mr. Football on Saturday during halftime of the game.
He edged out four of the state’s other top seniors, including Myrtle Beach’s Randall.
Sneed, a Notre Dame commit who will enroll in January, ended his Hilton Head career with 245 total tackles, including 35 for loss, and 10 sacks. He is at or near the top of every recruiting services’ player rankings and recently made headlines for his backing of now-Irish head coach Marcus Freeman — the former Notre Dame defensive coordinator who was instrumental in Sneed’s recruitment to South Bend.
Sneed is the first linebacker to win Mr. Football in the award’s 27 years.
Randall, who was named the My Horry News All-County Offensive Player of the Year earlier this week, finished his Seahawk career with 3,084 total yards, including 2,640 receiving, and 36 total touchdowns. He was attempting to be the second Myrtle Beach player to win the award in the last three years and third overall. Former Seahawk quarterbacks Luke Doty (2019) and J.D. Melton (2004) previously won the honor.
The other three finalists this year were Gray Collegiate running back Kazarius Adams, Daniel quarterback Trent Pearman and Northwestern quarterback Will Mattison.
