Week after week, Carlton Terry is seeing more out of Devin Grainger.
The Conway quarterback has found a variety of ways to improve. And most importantly is how he’s developing as a passer.
“Last year, we said we were going to take our time with it and give him the ability to learn," Terry said. "Now, it’s here. We should be ready to go. He still has some learning to do. But he’s pretty much taken everything we’ve thrown at him. We’re at the point where he’s got suggestions. ‘This is what I’m seeing.’”
Grainger has definitely come a long way even from last year. Then, as a sophomore, he was frequently dialing in on Carlton Terry II - the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl selection - and letting him do most of the heavy lifting.
With the younger Terry now at Wofford, Grainger is both relying upon a more well-rounded crop of receivers and spreading it around.
The Tigers’ top two threats - Aiden Brantley and Derek Grant - have been bolstered by part-time offensive player Cam Alston and Chris Quick. Both of those last two have missed time while dealing with injuries (or recovering from them), but the longer the season goes on, the team’s best receivers will all see more and more playing time.
That means an even wider range of targets for Grainger.
The junior started the year with the lopsided loss to Hartsville in which he missed a little over half his pass attempts for just 65 yards.
He then had 193 yards and two touchdowns in the Victory Bell win over Myrtle Beach, then another 116 yards against Ashley Ridge while attempting only 14 passes. Against North Myrtle Beach last week, he added 227 yards and two touchdowns.
Maybe the most notable part of his play, though, is how efficient he’s been in getting to those 601 passing yards.
Despite that less-than-desirable stat line from the Hartsville loss, he’s completing 65.3% of his passes through four games. And he’s yet to have thrown an interception.
His biggest test this season will come Friday against a Loris defense chock full of ball hawks who focus on those game-changing types of momentum plays. In just three games, the Lions (3-0) have picked off two passes while breaking up nine more. They’ve forced eight fumbles, recovering four, recorded five sacks and nine quarterback hurries and already put up 36 tackles for loss.
Loris has shown how much its speed can affect an opposing offense’s game plan.
“They have a lot of moving parts,” Terry said. “They have an excellent defense. We’re going to have to play extremely well to stay in the stadium with those guys. But I’m not sure they want to make Devin panic and take off. He can take it the distance from anywhere on the field.”
That is also certainly true.
Just because he’s a much more potent passer than he’s ever been doesn’t mean he’s lost the athletic ability that got him the team’s quarterback job as a sophomore or had him starting for the school’s varsity basketball team as an eighth grader.
Grainger ran for 185 yards and a score on just 10 carries in that loss to Hartsville and he’s second in Horry County in rushing yards (321) while averaging 8.7 yards per carry.
For Terry, he’s seeing the complete package come into focus.
“He’s becoming more confident with the protection,” the coach said. “He’s still bailing some, but he’s more confident. He’s picking up on the reads faster.
“Experience is the best teacher.”
AROUND THE AREA
The Conway-Loris matchup is among the most rare in the area from the county’s longest-running schools. This week’s game will be the first time the two have played since the Tigers won 38-0 in 1985. Conway also won the previous year, that time by a 28-7 score. … If Loris wins the game, it will be just the second time in 20 years the Lions have defeated a team from the state’s largest classification. Loris also defeated St. James in 2018, the Sharks’ first season as a member of Class 5A. Prior to that, Loris had a pair of victories over then-Class 4A squad West Florence in 2001 and 2000 (long before the state expanded to five classifications). … Three area programs will face teams from the Charleston area this week, continuing a common trend on the season. Aynor (at Philip Simmons), Carolina Forest (vs. Stratford) and St. James (at Ashley Ridge) will be the fifth, sixth and seventh games for Horry County teams against their counterparts from Charleston this fall. St. James is also scheduled to host Stratford next week, while Socastee has a regular-season finale scheduled at Wando.
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Carvers Bay (1-3) at Green Sea Floyds (1-3)
Aynor (2-1) at Philip Simmons (3-1)
Conway (2-2) at Loris (3-0)
St. James (3-1) at Ashley Ridge (2-1)
Dillon (3-0) at Socastee (2-2)
Stratford (0-3) at Carolina Forest (1-3)
Idle: Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach
