Through all the staff meetings, the offseason conditioning sessions and spring ball, Tommy Norwood started feeling more and more comfortable with his decision.
Grayson Gollie, a St. James senior and two-way starter along the offensive and defensive lines the last two seasons, was going to make the switch back to linebacker. If Norwood was tentative during the initial weeks, he isn’t now.
“He can be one of the better ones in our region when it’s all said and done,” Norwood said. “He’s so coachable and he’s only going to get better every day.”
Gollie is still going to be spending some time at left tackle, at least to start.
That in itself is a huge ask on paper, given that Gollie is 5-foot-11 and 226 pounds.
In the coach’s mind, though, the two-time wrestling state qualifier has the physical tools to make up for a potential size differential, even at the Class 5A level.
Clearly, the faith Norwood has in Gollie is there.
Gollie would like to reward his coach’s trust, of course, but he’s also ready to go back to the position he once thought would be his top calling before getting moved to the line as a sophomore.
“It’s more fun. Taking double teams and getting laid on all the time [in the trenches] wasn’t the most fun,” Gollie said. “Now, I get to run around and hit people. I get to play the game more mentally, too.”
Expectedly, Gollie’s numbers should jump through the roof.
As a junior, he notched four solo stops and 12 assisted tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. At least in terms of tackles, he may very well eclipse that mark after two or three games this fall.
That could be a boon for his recruiting, as well.
Although Gollie has spoken with some NCAA Division-II programs for his defensive line work, one good season at linebacker could mean all the difference since he projects there at the college level.
If he stands out, it also likely means that St. James has turned the table as a team, too.
The Sharks have struggled to make the playoffs since the team’s inception in 2004; the last two seasons, missing the playoffs came by the slimmest of margins.
Gollie said fighting that stigma is a motivating factor.
“You could say that about everybody on this football team,” he said. “For the past three years, it has been about ‘St. James sucks. You won’t be able to get anywhere.’ But we keep building the program, keep building stones. We’re about to show them how good we can be this year.”
