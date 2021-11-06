The Loris Lions saw their season end in a 52-13 loss at Gilbert Friday night.

The Indians jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 68-yard touchdown pass from Chase Jennings to Gage Gunter in the first quarter. A 28-yard field goal from Daniel Augustin extended the home team's advantage to 10-0 and Gilbert tacked on another first quarter score with a 4-yard TD run from Jaden Allen-Hendrix.

Loris finally got on the board midway through the second quarter thanks to a 68-yard touchdown run from Duke Bellamy. However, the PAT was blocked, leaving the score at 17-6.

But a 4-yard touchdown run from Gray Leaphart pushed the Gilbert lead back up to 24-6. Just before halftime, Jennings found Gunter again, this time for a 26-yard touchdown pass.

The score was 31-6 at the break.

A pair of touchdown runs from Alias Graham-Woodberry and another one from Allen-Hendrix gave the Indians a 52-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Loris quarterback Jackson Huff threw a 3-yard TD pass to Caden Gore with 6:56 left in the game to round out the scoring.

Gunter finished the night with three catches and 110 receiving yards while running backs Graham-Woodberry (18 carries, 106 yards) and Allen-Hendrix (14 carries, 123 yards) each eclipsed the century mark as well.

The Loris offense was limited to 165 total yards.

The third-seeded Lions finish the season with a 4-6 record while No. 2 seed Gilbert improves to 9-2 and will face Oceanside Collegiate in the second round next week.

Glenn Hardee contributed to this report.