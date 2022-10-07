Horry County scores will be updated throughout the night
Socastee 14 St. James 17 (FINAL)
Loris 14 Waccamaw 10 (Q4)
Myrtle Beach 42 Hartsville 75 (Q4)
Conway 21 Carolina Forest 21 (Q4)
West Florence 41 North Myrtle Beach 17 (FINAL)
Green Sea Floyds 19 Lamar 34 (FINAL)
Aynor 6 Dillon 55 (FINAL)
