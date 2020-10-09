1002 NMB football_JM13.JPG

North Myrtle Beach’s quarterback Cameron Freeman keeps the ball in the 35-7 victory over South Florence Friday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Loris 19 Georgetown 13 (Overtime)

Aynor 38 Waccamaw 14 (Q4)

Socastee 18 Conway 0 (Q4)

Carolina Forest 27 Sumter 27 (Q4)

Myrtle Beach 51 West Florence 14 (Final)

Green Sea Floyds 38 C.E. Murray 12 (Final)

St. James 20 Lamar 12 (Final)

North Myrtle Beach 38 Wilson 7 (Final)

 

