Scores will be updated throughout the night:
Aynor 16 Dillon 22 (Q3)
Carolina Forest 42 St. James 0 (Q3)
Socastee 6 West Florence 7 (Q3)
Myrtle Beach 28 Marlboro County 0 (Q2)
North Myrtle Beach 7 Darlington 0 (Q3)
Loris 14 Cheraw 14 (Q2)
Green Sea Floyds 27 Lake View 0 (Q3)
South Florence 28 Conway 21 (Q3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.