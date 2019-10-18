927MB conway_JM18.JPG

Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty scrambles in the 41-9 win over Conway on Friday, Sept. 27. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night:

Aynor 16 Dillon 22 (Q3)

Carolina Forest 42 St. James 0 (Q3)

Socastee 6 West Florence 7 (Q3)

Myrtle Beach 28 Marlboro County 0 (Q2)

North Myrtle Beach 7 Darlington 0 (Q3)

Loris 14 Cheraw 14 (Q2)

Green Sea Floyds 27 Lake View 0 (Q3)

South Florence 28 Conway 21 (Q3) 

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.