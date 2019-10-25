Scores will be updated throughout the night:
West Florence 14 Carolina Forest 63 (Final)
Conway 7 St. James 10 (Final)
Loris 24 Aynor 30 (Final)
North Myrtle Beach 8 Hartsville 24 (Final)
Hemingway 7 Green Sea Floyds 62 (Final)
Socastee 13 South Florence 33 (Final)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.